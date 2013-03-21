Bastille and Franz Ferdinand For Ibiza And Mallorca Rocks

Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks
British flavoured guitar and dance music under the blazing Spanish sun.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
More acts have been added to this year's bill for Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks. Chart-topper Bastille will play Mallorca on June 25 and Ibiza on June 26, joined by Radio X favourites The Other Tribe.
Dan Smith of Bastille says: "Being able to play a gig and then go to the beach will be a massive novelty, and it’ll be nice to see a bit of proper summer and try to head to some of the massive clubs as well."
Franz Ferdinand are to return with a show on Mallorca on September 10 and Ibiza on the 11th. They join artists like The Vaccines, Chase And Status and Palma Violets at the 16 week-long party in the sun.
The season is being opened by Jake Bugg - who'll perform at Mallorca Rocks on June 4 and Ibiza Rocks the following night.
The line-up so far looks like this:
Mallorca Rocks
June 4 Opening party with Jake Bugg
June 11 Rizzle Kicks
June 18 The Vaccines and Palma Violets
June 25 Bastille and The Other Tribe
July 9 Tinie Tempah
July 30 Chase and Status
August 13 Example
August 20 Ellie Goulding
August 27 Dizzee Rascal
September 10 Franz Ferdinand
September 17 Closing party with special guests
June 5 Opening party with Jake Bugg
June 12 Rizzle Kicks
June 19 The Vaccines and Palma Violets
June 26 Bastille and The Other Tribe
July 10 Tinie Tempah
July 31 Chase and Status
August 14 Example
August 21 Ellie Goulding
August 28 Dizzee Rascal
September 11 Franz Ferdinand
September 18 Closing party with Foals and Jagwar Ma
@
More on
British flavoured guitar and dance music under the blazing Spanish sun.
The Freazy four-piece join previously announced acts LCD Soundsystem, Faithless and Kaiser Chiefs.
James Murphy and co. will play the birthday slot at the summer festival.
The Libertines will top the bill for the 10th year of Ibiza Rocks, with Courteeners and Jungle also set to perform the sun-kissed series of gigs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook