Bastille and Franz Ferdinand For Ibiza And Mallorca Rocks

Dan Smith of Bastille says: "Being able to play a gig and then go to the beach will be a massive novelty, and it’ll be nice to see a bit of proper summer and try to head to some of the massive clubs as well."

Franz Ferdinand are to return with a show on Mallorca on September 10 and Ibiza on the 11th. They join artists like The Vaccines, Chase And Status and Palma Violets at the 16 week-long party in the sun.

The season is being opened by Jake Bugg - who'll perform at Mallorca Rocks on June 4 and Ibiza Rocks the following night.

The line-up so far looks like this:

Mallorca Rocks

June 4 Opening party with Jake Bugg

June 11 Rizzle Kicks

June 18 The Vaccines and Palma Violets

June 25 Bastille and The Other Tribe

July 9 Tinie Tempah

July 30 Chase and Status

August 13 Example

August 20 Ellie Goulding

August 27 Dizzee Rascal

September 10 Franz Ferdinand

September 17 Closing party with special guests

Ibiza Rocks

June 5 Opening party with Jake Bugg

June 12 Rizzle Kicks

June 19 The Vaccines and Palma Violets

June 26 Bastille and The Other Tribe

July 10 Tinie Tempah

July 31 Chase and Status

August 14 Example

August 21 Ellie Goulding

August 28 Dizzee Rascal

September 11 Franz Ferdinand

September 18 Closing party with Foals and Jagwar Ma

@

More on

www.ibizarocks.com