The Horrors and Prides added to Standon Calling festival line-up

Southend rockers The Horrors and Scottish synth pop act Prides are just some of the latest acts to have been added to the line-up of this year's Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire.



Also included on the line-up today are Blackburn singer Charlotte OC and the incomparable DJ Yoda.



The new additions join headliners Little Dragon, The Dandy Warhols and Basement Jaxx for the 10th anniversary of the event, which takes place between 31 July and 2 August at Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire.