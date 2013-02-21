Heaton Park Revealed as Parklife Weekender Venue

The Temper Trap have also been added to the line up for the Weekend of live music in June.

Last year it was held at Platt's Field but organiser, Sam Kandel says there is now too small.

"We are very lucky that no other large scale events have been planned for the site this year, so that Parklife Weekender is able to work with Manchester City Council for what is our biggest and best festival yet. The Parklife team are very proud to see this years festival at Heaton Park - it definitely feels like 2013 is going to be a key moment in Parklife Weekenders history."

The Maccabees, The Horrors, Plan B and Simian Mobile Disco are among the acts already confirmed.

It'll be Plan B's Parklife Weekender debut this year - he's said he can't wait to play to Manchester fans.

"I am really looking forward to playing my first-ever Parklife Festival... I've played up North a few times and the crowds are always up for it and I buzz off their energy!".

Parklife Weekender takes place June 8 and 9.