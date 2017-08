End of the Road festival takes place August 31 - September 2 at the Larmer Tree Gardens in North Dorset.

Grizzly Bear, Grandaddy and Beach House are among the big acts playing this year.

The full list of newly added artists:

ALT-J

CREATURE WITH THE ATOM BRAIN

GRAHAM COXON

GRAVENHURST

HORSE THIEF

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

KING CHARLES

PATRICK WATSON

SAVAGES

THE STEP KIDS

WOODS

ZACHARY CALE