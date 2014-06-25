Sunta's tips for Glastonbury 2014

Elbow

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 20.00

Glastonbury and Elbow go together like Fish & Chips and they're so at home on the Pyramid stage now it can't be long before they get bumped up to the headline slot.

Elbow



Jurassic 5

West Holts Stage, Friday, 20.30

The J5 crew are back with their first new material in 8 years and a banging White Stripes sample. Will Jack White make a cameo appearance?



Jungle

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 13.00

What better way to start your Friday than with a disco soul party with one of the most elusive and talked about bands of the year?

Jungle



Royal Blood

Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 14.00

This pair from Brighton already have a reputation as an awesome live band - it's hard to believe 2 people can make so much noise.

Royal Blood



Tune-Yards

West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00

New England native Merrill Garbus is a John Kennedy favourite and is back with her her 3rd album Nikki Nack

Tune-Yards

ESG

The Park Stage, Saturday, 18.30

This Incredible post punk disco band from New York formed in the 80's but still know how to bring the party.



Dolly Parton

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 16.20

It's all about Dolly on Sunday. We might as well rename it Dolly-Fest and be done with it. Thousands of people singing Jolene is going to be special.





Arcade Fire

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 22.00

It's time talk headliners. The arcade Fire masquerade ball is going to be fierce on Friday night. Expect some of the most creative fancy dress by the Glasto crowd.





Arcade Fire



Metallica

Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 21.45

One word: Pyro. Whatever you think of their music or morals the metal legends are going to put on one hell of a show on Saturday night.





Metallica



Kasabian

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 21.45

If reports from their home coming show in Leicester are anything to go by the boys are going to close the festival with an all mighty party. Expect dancing skeletons and a lot of sing a long action.





Kasabian