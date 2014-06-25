Scroobius Pip's tips for Glastonbury 2014

25th June 2014, 17:55

Radio X's very own hip hop poet in residence picks his favourite artists performing at this year's festival.

Scroobius Pip

Young Fathers - Get Up

The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00


Kate Tempest - Best Intentions

Left Field Stage, Friday, 19.30

 


Chance The Rapper - Smoke Again

John Peel Stage, Sunday, 20.45

 


Danny Brown - Dip

The Park Stage, Friday, 20.00

 

 

 

Billy Bragg - England Half English

Left Field Stage, Friday, 21.00

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Billy Bragg - England, Half English on MUZU.TV.

 

 

Rob Auton

Bread And Roses Stage, Friday, 15.40 AND Poetry&Words Stage, Sunday, 14.50

 

 

 

De la Soul

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 15.15

 


Dan Le Sac Vs. Scroobius Pip headline the Left Field Stage at Glastonbury at 21.00 on Saturday.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Glastonbury

Now Playing

X-Posure with Felix White

10pm - 1am

Text 83936

X-Posure with Felix White

News