Scroobius Pip's tips for Glastonbury 2014

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
Radio X's very own hip hop poet in residence picks his favourite artists performing at this year's festival.
The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00
Left Field Stage, Friday, 19.30
John Peel Stage, Sunday, 20.45
The Park Stage, Friday, 20.00
Left Field Stage, Friday, 21.00
Billy Bragg - England, Half English on MUZU.TV.
Bread And Roses Stage, Friday, 15.40 AND Poetry&Words Stage, Sunday, 14.50
Pyramid Stage, Friday, 15.15
Find out when the Labour leader is set to appear on the Pyramid Stage.
