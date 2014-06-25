John Kennedy's tips for Glastonbury 2014

25th June 2014, 11:26

The man behind X-Posure brings you three themed "must-see" lists of this weekend's best artists.

Glastonbury 2014 in pictures Sunday

A "female-focused future of rock’n’roll selection


Tune-Yards - Water Fountain

West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Tune-Yards - Water Fountain on MUZU.TV. 

 

The Tuts - I Call You Up

Left Field Stage, Friday, 18.00

 


Kate Tempest - The Beigness

Left Field Stage, Sunday, 19.30

 

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 16.20

 

Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener

The Park Stage, Friday, 15.30

 

St. Vincent - Digital Witness

The Park Stage, Sunday, 19.30

[[ This video has been removed ]]
St. Vincent - Digital Witness on MUZU.TV.



A "what the hell is this bonkers bizniz?" selection


Melt Yourself Down - Release!

West Holts Stage, Sunday, 13.00

 


Sun Ra Arkestra - Intergalactic Symphony

West Holts Stage, Friday, 16.00

 

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Rise

West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00

 

Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill

Left Field Stage, Saturday, 21.00

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill on MUZU.TV.


John Wizards - Lusaka By Night

West Holts Stage, Saturday, 13.15

 

Young Fathers - Get Up

The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00

 


Yoko Ono & Plastic Ono Band - Bad Dancer

The Park Stage, Sunday, 18.00

 


The "actually, guitars still rule" selection


Parquet Courts - Sunbathing Animal

The Park Stage, Friday, 18.30

 

Jack White - Lazaretto

Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 19.30

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Jack White - Lazaretto on MUZU.TV.


Cate Le Bon - Fold The Cloth

The Park Stage, Saturday, 14.10

 

Royal Blood - Come On Over

John Peel Stage, Saturday, 14.00

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Royal Blood - Come On Over on MUZU.TV.

 

Temples - Shelter Song

John Peel Stage, Friday, 15.00

 


Fat White Family - Cream Of The Young

John Peel Stage, Saturday, 15.00

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Glastonbury

Now Playing

Ross Buchanan

10pm - 2am

Email the show

Text 83936

Ross Buchanan

News