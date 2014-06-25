John Kennedy's tips for Glastonbury 2014

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
The man behind X-Posure brings you three themed "must-see" lists of this weekend's best artists.
West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Tune-Yards - Water Fountain on MUZU.TV.
Left Field Stage, Friday, 18.00
Left Field Stage, Sunday, 19.30
Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 16.20
The Park Stage, Friday, 15.30
The Park Stage, Sunday, 19.30
[[ This video has been removed ]]
St. Vincent - Digital Witness on MUZU.TV.
West Holts Stage, Sunday, 13.00
West Holts Stage, Friday, 16.00
West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00
Left Field Stage, Saturday, 21.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill on MUZU.TV.
West Holts Stage, Saturday, 13.15
The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00
The Park Stage, Sunday, 18.00
The Park Stage, Friday, 18.30
Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 19.30
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Jack White - Lazaretto on MUZU.TV.
The Park Stage, Saturday, 14.10
John Peel Stage, Saturday, 14.00
[[ This video has been removed ]]
Royal Blood - Come On Over on MUZU.TV.
John Peel Stage, Friday, 15.00
John Peel Stage, Saturday, 15.00
Find out when the Labour leader is set to appear on the Pyramid Stage.
