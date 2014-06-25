John Kennedy's tips for Glastonbury 2014

A "female-focused future of rock’n’roll selection



Tune-Yards - Water Fountain

West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00

Tune-Yards - Water Fountain

The Tuts - I Call You Up

Left Field Stage, Friday, 18.00







Kate Tempest - The Beigness

Left Field Stage, Sunday, 19.30

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 16.20

Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener

The Park Stage, Friday, 15.30

St. Vincent - Digital Witness

The Park Stage, Sunday, 19.30

St. Vincent - Digital Witness





A "what the hell is this bonkers bizniz?" selection



Melt Yourself Down - Release!

West Holts Stage, Sunday, 13.00



Sun Ra Arkestra - Intergalactic Symphony

West Holts Stage, Friday, 16.00

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Rise

West Holts Stage, Friday, 19.00

Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill

Left Field Stage, Saturday, 21.00

Dan Le Sac vs Scroobius Pip - Thou Shalt Always Kill







John Wizards - Lusaka By Night

West Holts Stage, Saturday, 13.15

Young Fathers - Get Up

The Park Stage, Saturday, 13.00



Yoko Ono & Plastic Ono Band - Bad Dancer

The Park Stage, Sunday, 18.00



The "actually, guitars still rule" selection



Parquet Courts - Sunbathing Animal

The Park Stage, Friday, 18.30







Jack White - Lazaretto

Pyramid Stage, Saturday, 19.30

Jack White - Lazaretto



Cate Le Bon - Fold The Cloth

The Park Stage, Saturday, 14.10

Royal Blood - Come On Over

John Peel Stage, Saturday, 14.00

Royal Blood - Come On Over

Temples - Shelter Song

John Peel Stage, Friday, 15.00







Fat White Family - Cream Of The Young

John Peel Stage, Saturday, 15.00