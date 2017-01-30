Wiley U-Turns On Glastonbury, Teases 2017 Appearance

Wiley has appeared to confirm his appearance at Glastonbury this year, and share his change of heart about the festival as a whole.

The British rapper and godfather of grime has taken to Twitter to reveal he’ll be attending this year’s festival, despite slamming it in the past.

Addressing his followers this weekend, the Heatwave star announced: “Can’t wait for @GlastoFest. Gonna be sick”.

Then completely seeming to have a 180 on the Somerset event, the outspoken rapper admitted: "@GlastoFest is the champion of all festivals and it took me 37 years to realise.I wish I was at the early ones TBH would of been sick.”

After being questioned by fans about his change of heart, the rapper simply revealed he didn't realise the "real meaning of a festival" until recently.

See his string of tweets below:

When one fan even made a joke about his reference to the weather, Wiley seemed to be even more positive, writing: "If it rains it will be even better TBH.. "

It wasn't always this way, however. Back in 2013, the rapper slammed the festival for not paying him enough, calling them “tight bastards”.

It seemed Wiley was annoyed by everything from the rain to the fact that he was in the west country at all, vowing to never play the festival or leave his "comfort zone" again.

He wrote: "Fuck it life goes on but I am pissed. Glastonbury ain't paying me enough to leave my comfort zone… Tight bastards."

The Too Many Man rapper added:""I'm gonna tell al the promoters how much Glastonbury get away with paying people and the other festivals will think wtf".

Then addressing the festival on Twitter, he begged: "Please cancel me I do not want to play for you ever again... please cancel me without sueing I would like that …I'm fed up of coming to your festival I wanna do my own one.

"Tell michael eavis I dont wanna play please maybe he has the power to throw me off the line up…"

What a difference a few years make!