This Is When You Have To Pay Your Full Glastonbury Balance...

28th March 2017, 10:48

If you paid a deposit for the Somerset festival, you should have these dates down in your diary.

Glastonbury 2015 sign

Glastonbury organisers have announced the deadline for paying tickets this year. 

According to their official Twitter page, festival-goers who paid a deposit for the Somerset event, will have a short window between 1-7 April to pay the remainder in full. 

If you paid a deposit, you should have received an email detailing these dates and your unique registration number, so if you're yet to receive anything, it's time to start panicking or at the very least checking your junk folder. 

And for those of you who've changed their minds, organisers have also revealed deadline to get a refund for this year's event.

Responding to a music fan, they confirmed the last date to get your £50 deposit or full balances back will be midnight on Friday 5 May 2017.

Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran have been confirmed as headliners for Glastonbury 2017, while the only other artist officially announced for the festival is country legend Kris Kristofferson.

However, Chic star (and pal of Daft Punk and David Bowie) Nile Rodgers confirmed himself that he’d be appearing this year.

Check out the latest Glastonbury 2017 line-up rumours here.

Comments

