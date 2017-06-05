Get The Weather Forecast For Glastonbury 2017

Glastonbury 2017 is almost upon us, and with the festival opening its gates on Wednesday 21 June this year, it remains to be seen whether music-lovers will be greeted by glorious sunshine or dreaded rain.

While the change in weather this week doesn't seem to be boding well for the Somerset festival, an early forecast shared by AccuWeather actually seems to look promising.

According to their website, Glasto week will be "mostly sunny" with highs of 22 degrees.

See their images here:

Better still, Wednesday - which is the day most punters arrive and pitch their tents on Worthy Farm - has been predicted as having "abundant sunshine".

Credit: AccuWeather.com

It's not all good news, though, as the early forecast does reference "periods of cloud," but that's what wellies are for.

As for whether festival goers will packing their filthy tents up in the rain this year, Monday 26 June has been predicted as having highs of 21 degrees with "sun and cloud".

Remember to check back in the forthcoming weeks as it gets closer to the festival.

Fingers crossed everyone!

While we can never totally be sure about the English weather, one thing we can bank on is the fact there are still plenty of acts to still to be announced for the festival.

With Glasto releasing its official stage times, and confirming "TBA" slots for the likes of the Other Stage, The John Peel Stage and The Park Stage, Radio X considers some of the huge bands that could still make an appearance at Worthy Farm...

