WATCH: Glasto Announce 2017 Flashmob & Share Tutorial

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Glasto's Theatre & Circus have created a dance to the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive in honour of Barry Gibb, who will play the Sunday teatime slot this year.
Glastonbury has announced that their 2017 flashmob will be the Bee Gees' Staying Alive.
Following the success of their Starman flashmob made to honour the late David Bowie last year, the festival are honouring Barry Gibb with a dance trailer made for the famous disco-inspired track.
Watch the tutorial here, courtesy of Glasto Fest's Theatre & Circus:
Stayin Alive Flashmob Tutorial - Glastonbury 2017
The festival has revealed its dance for this year.
04:53
Barry Gibb will follow in the footsteps of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Dolly Parton and Lionel Ritchie in playing the festival's legendary Sunday teatime slot this year.
The How Deep Is Your Love singer will take to the Pyramid stage on 4pm, and will be followed by Chic, Biffy Clyro and headliner, Ed Sheeran.
See the Glastonbury stage times here.
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has addressed the rumours that he could be set to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2017.
Asked if he was booked for the festival, the Wall Of Glass rocker told Radio X: "Erm, I'm not sure man. "I mean, I'd like to. Yeah, if they ask us, yeah I'll play it."
Watch our video below:
Will Liam Gallagher be playing Glastonbury 2017? We had to ask the question. 00:27
Will Liam Gallagher be playing Glastonbury 2017?
We had to ask the question.
00:27
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
The Foo Fighters frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart how excited they are to headline the festival this year.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Sundara Karma Explore
The Clash Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook