WATCH: Glasto Announce 2017 Flashmob & Share Tutorial

Glastonbury has announced that their 2017 flashmob will be the Bee Gees' Staying Alive.

Following the success of their Starman flashmob made to honour the late David Bowie last year, the festival are honouring Barry Gibb with a dance trailer made for the famous disco-inspired track.

Barry Gibb will follow in the footsteps of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Dolly Parton and Lionel Ritchie in playing the festival's legendary Sunday teatime slot this year.

The How Deep Is Your Love singer will take to the Pyramid stage on 4pm, and will be followed by Chic, Biffy Clyro and headliner, Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has addressed the rumours that he could be set to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2017.

Asked if he was booked for the festival, the Wall Of Glass rocker told Radio X: "Erm, I'm not sure man. "I mean, I'd like to. Yeah, if they ask us, yeah I'll play it."

