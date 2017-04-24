Two Headliners "Lined Up" For Glastonbury's 50th Anniversary

The last ever tickets for Glastonbury 2017 may have just officially sold out, but that's not stopped festival organisers planning ahead.

According to eFestivals, who spoke to Emily Eavis at their Emerging Talent Competition last night (23 April), Glasto's 50th anniversary is shaping up nicely, with "two headliners" already lined up to play in 2020.

While the outlet reports that the festival organiser is keeping tight-lipped about who the artists could be, they've added that she said neither of them are Pink Floyd.

Last night's competition saw Michael Eavis announce Josh Barry as the overall winner of the 2017 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition.

Listen to audio from the night here: