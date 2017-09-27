Twitter Users Have Mixed Feelings About 280 Characters...

Now Playing
See the best reactions to Twitter extending their character limit here.
Twitter has upgraded from 140 to 280 characters for some users, and unsurprisingly their users are having a bit of a field day with it.
Some suggested it would lead to more self-indulgent rubbish being posted on the platform.
Pic1: 140 characters— Tuti Fruti (@oyhoay) September 27, 2017
Pic2: #280characters pic.twitter.com/LsdgknVV7o
Dear Twitter, be careful what you wish for. #140Characters #280Characters pic.twitter.com/Tab6BEPn9I— James Melville (@JamesMelville) September 27, 2017
I feel like #280characters is going to give people more room for savagery— Phakamani Mtshare (@pkay_9) September 27, 2017
I like the challenge of 140 characters. #280characters will make it far too easy to rant and rave!— Jodie (@_whatjodiesaid) September 27, 2017
The perfect gif for this nonsense. #280characters pic.twitter.com/Du0YP0ys2X— Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 27, 2017
Durex India used it as a very clever marketing tool...
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KkyQvjtNGI— Durex India (@DurexIndia) September 27, 2017
These guys made some good points in its favour of it though:
Representing the man who wrote 884,647 words across 118,406 lines, we gotta say he would probably approve...#280characters— Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) September 27, 2017
coincidence? #280characters pic.twitter.com/N1uzrEWMfL— sam waldron (@waldron76) September 26, 2017
140+140 =280. Now I know why twitter is introducing #280characters limit pic.twitter.com/kPmkZHIs8h— Aakash (@PUNchayati) September 27, 2017
You don't have to worry about #280characters when you are here just to retweet and take ss pic.twitter.com/F1tlvuzp9I— Manish (@Man_isssh) September 27, 2017
Others criticised Twitter for not dealing with bigger issues surrounding security and hate crimes.
Mom: Wow, our baby is carrying a knife, that seems unsafe.— Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) September 27, 2017
Dad: What should we do?
Mom: Double the size of the knife.#280characters
Twitter introducing tweets of #280characters? How about you deal with trolls, hate speech, bots and sock accounts first?— Snigdha (@snigskitchen) September 27, 2017
So, @Twitter is increasing the character limit to 280. Ok, I guess, but when will be presenting increased share of pics? #280characters pic.twitter.com/OGg4ANmrzy— Thaciana Barros (@thaciana_barros) September 27, 2017
This guy just wanted an edit button:
Forget the #280characters all we really want is an edit button! pic.twitter.com/eZrySESS8A— Adam Andrew Hayes (@adamhayes900) September 27, 2017
And Chris Smith went to great pains to use those 280 characters to suggest he didn't think it was a great idea.
W— Chris Smith (@Lilyachttty) September 26, 2017
H
A
T
C
O
U
L
D
P
O
S
S
I
B
L
Y
G
O
W
R
O
N
G
W
I
T
H
A
2
8
0
-
C
H
A
R
A
C
T
E
R
L
I
M
I
T
?
?
?
?
?
?
#280characters
Even Scrubs star Zach Braff had something to say...
Guys, this is not me. #280characters pic.twitter.com/YvmQSZBJJv— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 27, 2017
Don't get it? Neither do we...
Ellen DeGeneres made us laugh though...
I’m so excited to be part of @Twitter’s #280characters rollout. Let me just say it’s an honor and a privilege. I’d like to thank my wonderf— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2017
