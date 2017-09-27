Twitter Users Have Mixed Feelings About 280 Characters...

Twitter has upgraded from 140 to 280 characters for some users, and unsurprisingly their users are having a bit of a field day with it.

Some suggested it would lead to more self-indulgent rubbish being posted on the platform.

I feel like #280characters is going to give people more room for savagery — Phakamani Mtshare (@pkay_9) September 27, 2017

I like the challenge of 140 characters. #280characters will make it far too easy to rant and rave! — Jodie (@_whatjodiesaid) September 27, 2017

Durex India used it as a very clever marketing tool...

These guys made some good points in its favour of it though:

Representing the man who wrote 884,647 words across 118,406 lines, we gotta say he would probably approve...#280characters — Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) September 27, 2017

140+140 =280. Now I know why twitter is introducing #280characters limit pic.twitter.com/kPmkZHIs8h — Aakash (@PUNchayati) September 27, 2017

You don't have to worry about #280characters when you are here just to retweet and take ss pic.twitter.com/F1tlvuzp9I — Manish (@Man_isssh) September 27, 2017

Others criticised Twitter for not dealing with bigger issues surrounding security and hate crimes.

Mom: Wow, our baby is carrying a knife, that seems unsafe.



Dad: What should we do?



Mom: Double the size of the knife.#280characters — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) September 27, 2017

Twitter introducing tweets of #280characters? How about you deal with trolls, hate speech, bots and sock accounts first? — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) September 27, 2017

So, @Twitter is increasing the character limit to 280. Ok, I guess, but when will be presenting increased share of pics? #280characters pic.twitter.com/OGg4ANmrzy — Thaciana Barros (@thaciana_barros) September 27, 2017

This guy just wanted an edit button:

Forget the #280characters all we really want is an edit button! pic.twitter.com/eZrySESS8A — Adam Andrew Hayes (@adamhayes900) September 27, 2017

And Chris Smith went to great pains to use those 280 characters to suggest he didn't think it was a great idea.

W

H

A

T



C

O

U

L

D



P

O

S

S

I

B

L

Y



G

O



W

R

O

N

G



W

I

T

H



A



2

8

0

-

C

H

A

R

A

C

T

E

R



L

I

M

I

T

?

?

?

?

?

?



#280characters — Chris Smith (@Lilyachttty) September 26, 2017

Even Scrubs star Zach Braff had something to say...

Don't get it? Neither do we...

Ellen DeGeneres made us laugh though...

I’m so excited to be part of @Twitter’s #280characters rollout. Let me just say it’s an honor and a privilege. I’d like to thank my wonderf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2017

Photo credit: Twitter/James Melville