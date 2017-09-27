Twitter Users Have Mixed Feelings About 280 Characters...

27 September 2017, 13:19

Twitter reacts to 280 character limit

See the best reactions to Twitter extending their character limit here.

Twitter has upgraded from 140 to 280 characters for some users, and unsurprisingly their users are having a bit of a field day with it.

Some suggested it would lead to more self-indulgent rubbish being posted on the platform.

Durex India used it as a very clever marketing tool...

These guys made some good points in its favour of it though:

Others criticised Twitter for not dealing with bigger issues surrounding security and hate crimes. 

This guy just wanted an edit button:

And Chris Smith went to great pains to use those 280 characters to suggest he didn't think it was a great idea.

Even Scrubs star Zach Braff had something to say... 

Don't get it? Neither do we...

Ellen DeGeneres made us laugh though...

Photo credit: Twitter/James Melville

Trending On Radio X

The Smiths - Strangeways, Here We Come album cover

The Last Bow: The Greatest Final Albums

The Stone Roses, Glasgow, 24 June 2017

The 50 Greatest Gig Photos

Bruce Willis arrives for the UK Premiere of Die Ha

Bruce Willis To Return For Die Hard Part-Prequel

The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci

WATCH: Ronnie Vannucci "Loved" Watching Deadmau5 On MDMA

Glastonbury Latest

See more Glastonbury Latest

Glastonbury Bills Of Yesteryear

QUIZ: Match The Glastonbury Line-Up To The Year

The Rolling Stones 2015

New Knebworth Festival To Replace Glastonbury Next Year?

Brad Pitt and Royal Blood at Glastonbury 2017

Royal Blood Talk Meeting Brad Pitt At Glasto 2017

Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian and Noel Fielding in 20

Serge Pizzorno Prepped For Glasto In The Least Rock 'N' Roll Way Ever...

Kasabian

Dave Grohl and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Turned Down Performing With Foo Fighters At Glasto

Liam Gallagher