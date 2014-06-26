Twin Atlantic replace Chromeo at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
The Scottish rockers have bagged a high profile slot just before headliners MGMT on the Saturday at the John Peel Stage.
“It’s been a dream of ours to play Glastonbury,” says frontman Sam McTrusty.
“It is the biggest and probably most famous festival in the world so it's genuinely an honour to be asked to play our songs and be a part of it all. Being there this weekend is a massive achievement for us and will feel very special on Saturday night.
“We have been waiting for years and it falling within a week of playing Milton Keynes bowl with Kings of Leon makes it all the more surreal. Hopefully you can join is for what will be a historic moment for our band.”
