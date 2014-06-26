Twin Atlantic replace Chromeo at Glastonbury

“It’s been a dream of ours to play Glastonbury,” says frontman Sam McTrusty.



“It is the biggest and probably most famous festival in the world so it's genuinely an honour to be asked to play our songs and be a part of it all. Being there this weekend is a massive achievement for us and will feel very special on Saturday night.



“We have been waiting for years and it falling within a week of playing Milton Keynes bowl with Kings of Leon makes it all the more surreal. Hopefully you can join is for what will be a historic moment for our band.”