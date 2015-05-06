The Who Confirmed As Final Glastonbury Headliner

19 Images That Sum Up The Awesomeness Of Glastonbury Festival
If you've been to Glastonbury, you'll recognise some of these special moments... If you've never been, this is what you're missing.
The legendary rock group will close out the festival on Sunday 28 June, with Paul Weller also added to the bill for Worthy Farm.
The Who have promised to close out Glastonbury 2015 "with a bang" after being confirmed as the final headliner for the festival, joining the previously-announced Foo Fighters and Kanye West.
The Modfather Paul Weller has also been added to the line-up as the iconic band's support act on the Pyramid Stage, playing directly before The Who.
Roger Daltrey said: "It's great to be ending this part of a 50-year career at the most prestigious and respected music festival in the world.
"We'll do our best to close this year's event with a bang, unless of course the fireworks get wet!"
Other bands confirmed for Glastonbury this year are Florence + The Machine, Alt-J, Suede and Jamie T. It runs from 24-28 June.
Liam Fray has responded to comments made by Emily Eavis that the band could top the bill.
