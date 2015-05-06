The Who Confirmed As Final Glastonbury Headliner

The Who have promised to close out Glastonbury 2015 "with a bang" after being confirmed as the final headliner for the festival, joining the previously-announced Foo Fighters and Kanye West.



The Modfather Paul Weller has also been added to the line-up as the iconic band's support act on the Pyramid Stage, playing directly before The Who.



Roger Daltrey said: "It's great to be ending this part of a 50-year career at the most prestigious and respected music festival in the world.



"We'll do our best to close this year's event with a bang, unless of course the fireworks get wet!"



Other bands confirmed for Glastonbury this year are Florence + The Machine, Alt-J, Suede and Jamie T. It runs from 24-28 June.