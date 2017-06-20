This Is By Far The Best Festival Hack We've Ever Seen...

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
Remembering when a Glastonbury Festival camper schooled us all with a Braeburn apple.
With the festival season well underway, we've been giving you some of our best camping hacks and pieces of festival wisdom to ensure you're prepared.
However, one clever camper's ingenious way of fixing their broken gazebo at Glasto 2016 has still topped anything we've seen so far.
See their amazing feat, using what looks like a Braeburn apple, below:
To the person at #Glasto2016 , who fixed their tent together using an apple, we admire you! pic.twitter.com/Z0qdQkRpOU— Hatch (@social_hatch) June 27, 2016
Now that's inspired!
Something tells us that fixing anything with a perishable item has a considerably shorter shelf-life to it, though...
Picture: Twitter/Hatch
The festival has told ticket-goers how to cope with the heat ahead of the gates opening this Wednesday.
