Ed Sheeran Announces Huge Gig The Day Before Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran has announced an extra date at The O2, London, causing fans to speculate about his appearance at Glastonbury.

Playing an extra show at @theO2 on 22nd June for their 10th Birthday shows. Tickets on sale at 5pm x https://t.co/bKrfdPyNPy — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 13, 2017

The new date occurs on the eve of the first official day of music at the Somerset festival, which takes place from 21- 26 June.

So far two acts have been confirmed to top the bill at Worthy Farm, with Radiohead and Foo Fighters set to play the Friday and Saturday nights respectively.

This still allows a convenient spot for the singer-songwriter to headline the Pyramid Stage, giving him three night's sleep until his potential headline slot on Sunday 25 June.

Meanwhile, Castle On The Hill singer is also set to feature in season seven of Game Of Thrones, it has been confirmed.

Sheeran agreed to appear in GOT after creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff approached him as a surprise for actress and mega-fan Maisie Williams- who plays Arya Stark in the hit series.

Speaking at a SXSW panel for the show, David Benioff explained: "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it."

The British singer has since taken to Twitter to confirm the reports, writing: "guess the cats out the bag..."