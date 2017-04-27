The Glasto Pyramid Stage Opening Act Is Going To Be Epic...

19 Images That Sum Up The Awesomeness Of Glastonbury Festival
The opening act for Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage has been revealed, and it's definitely going to get the party started.
Hacienda Classical has announced itself for the first official slot on the main stage on Friday 23 June,.
The orchestra, who are the brain child of Graeme Park and Mike Pickering and are known for their interpretation of Madchester classics and belting out the likes of New Order's Blue Monday and Candi Staton's You Got The Love.
The news was announced on Park's website, who declared: "We’re thrilled to be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury! Oh yes!"
Credit: thisisgraemepark.com
Glastonbury have yet to corroborate the news on their official website or social media.
Hacienda Classical will continue their dates throughout the UK, playing a headline slot at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Saturday 1 July, as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.
The mini-festival will play host to the likes of Arcade Fire, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.
The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets available now.
