Noel Gallagher To Introduce Supersonic Screening At Glastonbury 2017

Watch What ACTUALLY Happened At Noel Gallagher's Narcos-Themed 50th Bash
Radio X's Gordon Smart was there and gave us his hilarious rundown of the star-studded event.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Oasis legend will appear at Williams Green on Friday 23 June, where Mat Whitecross' Oasis documentary will be shown.
Noel Gallagher is set to make a very special appearance at Glastonbury Festival this year.
According to the official Glastonbury website, the Mat Whitecross' Supersonic documentary will be screened at William's Green on Friday 23 June, with the Oasis legend himself introducing the film for the very first time.
The documentary will be shown at 9pm at the tent- just after Charles Hazlewood and Army of Generals and just before Club De Fromage.
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer has yet to be booked for the festival, but with the full stage times announced this week and at least four unconfirmed spaces free, we could see him or his brother, Liam, play a surprise gig.
Meanwhile, Gallagher celebrated his 50th birthday with a Narcos-themed birthday party, and even had a video message from Brazilian actor, Wagner Moura, who plays Pablo Escobar int the hit series.
Watch his message here:
Narcos Wagner Moura wishes Noel Gallagher a happy birthday.
The actor told the Oasis man he was big fan.
00:54
But probably even more unexpected were the birthday wishes he received from his brother, Liam, who wrote on Twitter: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".
Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017
Radio X's Gordon Smart attended his star studded bash, which boasted an a impressive guestlist, which included the likes of Johnny Marr, Russell Brand, Bono, Chrissie Hynde and more.
Radio X's Gordon Smart was there and gave us his hilarious rundown of the star-studded event.
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
The full Glasto line-up and stage times have been unveiled, so now’s the time to start planning your musical journey…
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook