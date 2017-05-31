Noel Gallagher To Introduce Supersonic Screening At Glastonbury 2017

Noel Gallagher is set to make a very special appearance at Glastonbury Festival this year.

According to the official Glastonbury website, the Mat Whitecross' Supersonic documentary will be screened at William's Green on Friday 23 June, with the Oasis legend himself introducing the film for the very first time.

The documentary will be shown at 9pm at the tent- just after Charles Hazlewood and Army of Generals and just before Club De Fromage.

The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer has yet to be booked for the festival, but with the full stage times announced this week and at least four unconfirmed spaces free, we could see him or his brother, Liam, play a surprise gig.

Meanwhile, Gallagher celebrated his 50th birthday with a Narcos-themed birthday party, and even had a video message from Brazilian actor, Wagner Moura, who plays Pablo Escobar int the hit series.

Narcos Wagner Moura wishes Noel Gallagher a happy birthday. The actor told the Oasis man he was big fan.

But probably even more unexpected were the birthday wishes he received from his brother, Liam, who wrote on Twitter: "Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x".

Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017

Radio X's Gordon Smart attended his star studded bash, which boasted an a impressive guestlist, which included the likes of Johnny Marr, Russell Brand, Bono, Chrissie Hynde and more.

