The Maccabees Dismiss Glastonbury 2017 Secret Set Rumours

14th June 2017, 17:02

According to reports, the band have taken themselves out of the running as Harry Styles rumours appear to be hotting up.

The Maccabees have denied claims that they're set to play a secret gig at Glastonbury 2017.

The Marks To Prove it outfit - who will be embarking on their farewell tour in June - were in the frame to play the "TBA" slot on Sunday at the John Peel Stage after it was spotted that their live dates included a convenient break on Sunday 25 June. 

However, according the Telegraph, the band and their representative has confirmed that they will not be playing at Worthy Farm. 

As the outlet notes, eagle-eyed music fans have kept a keen eye on the BBC's programming schedule, and noticed that the unconfirmed act on the John Peel Stage "is a big enough" name to be broadcast. 

This had led some to speculate that Harry Styles - who has just launched his solo career - could make an appearance. 

Last week Liam Gallagher was confirmed to fill the slot at the The Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm, which just leaves one major slot at The Park at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Pelican outfit are set to play a sold-out intimate charity show at London's Omeara this Friday (16 June), with all proceeds going to the MS Society.

The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as now follows:

FRIDAY 16 JUNE - OMEARA, LONDON
THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM
FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW
SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON
FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.

