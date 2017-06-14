The Maccabees Dismiss Glastonbury 2017 Secret Set Rumours

The Maccabees have denied claims that they're set to play a secret gig at Glastonbury 2017.

The Marks To Prove it outfit - who will be embarking on their farewell tour in June - were in the frame to play the "TBA" slot on Sunday at the John Peel Stage after it was spotted that their live dates included a convenient break on Sunday 25 June.

However, according the Telegraph, the band and their representative has confirmed that they will not be playing at Worthy Farm.

As the outlet notes, eagle-eyed music fans have kept a keen eye on the BBC's programming schedule, and noticed that the unconfirmed act on the John Peel Stage "is a big enough" name to be broadcast.

Interesting The John Peel Stage TBA act on Sunday is a big enough name for the BBC to broadcast just that set in their coverage @GlastoWatch pic.twitter.com/FBXOJMV95l — Dan Williams (@DannyinBelfast) June 13, 2017

This had led some to speculate that Harry Styles - who has just launched his solo career - could make an appearance.

Last week Liam Gallagher was confirmed to fill the slot at the The Other Stage on Saturday at 5.45pm, which just leaves one major slot at The Park at 7.30pm.

See who else we think could play a secret set here.

Meanwhile, the Pelican outfit are set to play a sold-out intimate charity show at London's Omeara this Friday (16 June), with all proceeds going to the MS Society.

This sold out in one minute. Thank you. For such a great cause @mssocietyuk See you all there x pic.twitter.com/S5vjxfkM4i — YALA! RECORDS (@yalarecords) June 7, 2017

The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as now follows:

FRIDAY 16 JUNE - OMEARA, LONDON

THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM

FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW

SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON

FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.