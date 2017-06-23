Lord Buckethead Makes Surprise Appearance At Glastonbury

Proving that surprise Glastonbury appearances isn’t all about big music artists, fans of Sleaford Mods who turned up to see the Nottingham electro-punk duo on Friday night had a special treat in store.



The band were introduced by none other than Lord Buckethead who, you’ll remember, stood against Theresa May in Maidenhead in the General Election earlier this month.



Buckethead is a political prankster who stood for the Gremloids party and has previously taken on Margaret Thatcher and John Major in previous elections. Dressed from head to toe in black, face enclosed in a cardboard tube, Buckethead claims to be an intergalactic space lord.



His policies included “Katie Hopkins to be banished to the Phantom Zone” and “Nationalisation of Adele: in order to maximise the efficient use of UK resources”.



Strolling into the Park Stage, Buckethead introduced Sleaford Mods by saying: “I shall simply ask you to give two big cheers!



“One, to wish a very happy tenth birthday to The Park Stage! And two, to welcome to the stage, a fantastic act from Planet Earth: the unassailable, the irreplaceable, the unfathomable Sleaford Mods!”

Afterwards, Lord Buckethead tweeted: “Well, that was fun.”