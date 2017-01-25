Glastonbury Launches 2017 Emerging Talent Competition

Glastonbury has announced its Emerging Talent Competition for 2017.

The annual talent search gives UK and Irish acts of any genre the chance to win cash and play on a big Glastonbury stage.

Want to play a big stage at #Glastonbury2017 ? Our Emerging Talent Competition gives you the chance! -> https://t.co/SePBMuBHKC <- #ETC2017 pic.twitter.com/w4wUgbRJgX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) January 24, 2017

Winners will be awarded with £5,000 from the PRS Foundation, while two runners up will be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

The free-to-enter competition will be open for one week only from 9am on Monday 30 January to Monday 6 February 2017.

All budding artists have to do is supply a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live.

Emily Eavis says of the opportunity: “New music is at the very heart of what we do here at Glastonbury. The Emerging Talent Competition has become such an important way for us to find the next wave of talent from across the genres, and then help to shine a light on it. I’m really excited to hear this year’s entries.”