Could The Killers & Kings Of Leon Make A Surprise Visit To Glasto 2017?

The Killers and Kings Of Leon have both been confirmed for Tinderbox festival 2017.

The event, which takes place in the Danish city of Odense from 22-24 June, has just announced the Las Vegas outfit for their three-day-festival, with KOL being confirmed in December last year.

Glastonbury 2017 is taking place from 21-25 June this year, prompting speculation that the Bones rockers and the WALLS outfit could both fly into the Somerset festival for a special appearance.

Last year, festival organiser Emily Eavis teased in an interview with NME that the event would be cramming in "two years of music" due to the planned fallow-year in 2018.

The daughter of Michael Eavis also took to Instagram to tease plenty of special appearances and a return to a huge roster of secret gigs and "exciting surprises" at The Park stage, to celebrate 10 years since its creation.

Next year will be ten years since we created The Park area so we are planning some exciting surprises to mark the anniversary. This pic is my dad opening the stage in 2007. A photo posted by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) onOct 26, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

The Park has previously had a tradition of secret gigs, playing host to the likes of Franz Ferdinand (2008), Pulp (2011) and Radiohead (2011)- the only act so far to be confirmed for a headline slot at this years festival.

Despite only Radiohead putting us out of our misery, both Ed Sheeran and the Foo Fighters are very much in the frame to headline the Pyramid stage this year, despite Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins saying he'd be the "last to know".

