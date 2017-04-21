Kiefer Sutherland Is Playing Glasto's Field Of Avalon...

How To Get Glastonbury 2017 Resale Tickets
When do Glastonbury 2017 tickets go on resale? How do I buy them? Should I panic? Radio X has the ultimate guide to Glastonbury glory.
The 24 star has been confirmed among the likes of Scouting For Girls and Busted for the Glastonbury area.
Glastonbury have announced their Field Of Avalon line-up, and it includes some real corkers.
Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland features on the bill at the area, alongside the likes of Scouting For Girls, Birdy and Busted.
The @FieldOfAvalon line-up for #Glastonbury2017 has just been announced - and it's a cracker! pic.twitter.com/kqIyXOSOGC— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) April 21, 2017
Also confirmed on the line-up are Kathryn Williams, Lissie, Lucy Rose and The Mavericks and Sophie Ellis Bextor.
Despite being most known for his acting, The Lost Boys legend embarked on a music career, releasing his Down In A Hole album in 2016.
Watch his video for I'll Do Anything, which was released just last month:
Meanwhile, Glastonbury's resale coach tickets sold out last night in less than 15 minutes.
The last chance for music fans to get their hands on tickets will be this Sunday 23 May from 9am.
