Johnny Depp Apologises For Trump Assassination Joke

Johnny Depp has made a statement apologising for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump.



The actor made the comments during an appearance at the new Cinearmageddon area of Glastonbury festival, where he was presenting a screening of his film The Libertine.



Talking about Trump, the 54-year-old superstar asked: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”, referring to the death of former Presidient Abraham Lincoln in the 1800s.



In a statement issued to People magazine yesterday (23 June), Depp said: “I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump.



“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”



The White House responded to the comments, saying: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead.



“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”