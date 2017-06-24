Johnny Depp Apologises For Trump Assassination Joke

What Is The Full Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up And Stage Times?
Want to find out what time Foo Fighters or Ed Sheeran are on at this year's Glastonbury festival? Then wonder no further.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The actor says he “intended no malice” following the comments made at Glastonbury on Thursday night.
Johnny Depp has made a statement apologising for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump.
The actor made the comments during an appearance at the new Cinearmageddon area of Glastonbury festival, where he was presenting a screening of his film The Libertine.
Talking about Trump, the 54-year-old superstar asked: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”, referring to the death of former Presidient Abraham Lincoln in the 1800s.
In a statement issued to People magazine yesterday (23 June), Depp said: “I apologise for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump.
“It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”
The White House responded to the comments, saying: “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead.
“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”
Want to find out what time Foo Fighters or Ed Sheeran are on at this year's Glastonbury festival? Then wonder no further.
Glastonbury's headline slots have seen some iconic performances by the greatest acts of all time. It's also seem some questionable choices picked to top the bill. Here are some of the worst.
We're over the first full day of Glastonbury, but there are still a few awkward moments if you've not done your planning properly...
Dave Grohl claimed that he asked Michael Eavis for an extra long slot at this year’s festival… so could it happen this weekend?
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook