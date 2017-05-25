Huge Acts Confirmed For Glastonbury's West Holts Stage

The line-up poster for Glastonbury's West Holts stage has been revealed.

The festival - which takes place from 21-26 June this year - will be headlined by homegrown rapper, Dizzee Rascal, The Jacksons (formerly known as the Jackson 5) and French duo, Justice, who will top the bill on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Also added to the bill are the likes of Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avalanches, Toots & the Maytals and Kate Tempest.

The acts join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

The likes of Glade, Shangri-La, and Bloc9 have already revealed their line-ups, but with more posters still to be revealed, there's no doubt that many more huge acts are still in the pipeline.

Emily Eavis has previously teased that there's still some "big secrets" left to be revealed, telling BBC Newsbeat "there's a really big one" they've managed to keep quiet.

Speaking to NME, the festival organiser also said there'd be twice the amount of bands due to the fallow year in 2018.

“When I say there’s double the amount of bands than usual, it’s because we’re not having a festival next year, so we’re trying to get as many bands in as we can. There’s quite a few a surprises this year as well, on the Park Stage and the South East Corner.

"There are some great things lined up.”