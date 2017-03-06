Has The Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up Just Been Leaked?

6th March 2017, 10:53

Find out who's rumoured to play the festival this year.

Glastonbury sign night 2015

The line-up for Glastonbury 2017 has reportedly been leaked.

So far, the festival has only confirmed Radiohead and Foo Fighters as their two headliners, but a leaked line-up from Clashfinder sees the likes of Liam Gallagher, The xx, Kaiser Chiefs play.

Of course, none of this information has been confirmed officially by Glastonbury themselves, but Radio X notes that Diana Ross is down top play the "Sunday Legends" slot. The site can be edited by users, meaning some of these artists might be pure wish fulfillment on the part of some fans, but a similar leak last year seemed to be pretty on point.

See the leaked acts and their stages below, courtesy of The Mirror:

Friday, June 23
Pyramid Stage

11.30am - 12 noon: Junun 
12.25pm - 1.15pm: Kate Tempest
1.45pm - 2.45pm: Kris Kristofferson
3.15pm - 4.15pm: Clean Bandit
4.45pm - 5.45pm: Craig David
6.30pm - 7.30pm: The Maccabees
7.5pm - 9.15pm: Elbow
10.00pm - 11.45pm: Radiohead

Other Stage

12.15pm - 1.20pm: Feeder
1.50pm - 2.45pm: The Coral
3.10pm - 4.00pm: Cage The Elephant
4.25pm - 5.20pm: Circa Waves
5.50pm - 6.50pm: Liam Gallagher
7.15pm - 8.15pm: Courteeners
8.45pm - 9.45pm: Royal Blood
10.30pm - 11.45pm: Chase and Status

West Holts Stage

12.50pm - 1.50pm: Wyld Stallyns
2.30pm - 3.30pm: Seu Jorge
4pm - 5pm: Samm Henshaw
5.30pm - 6.30pm: Gallant
7.00pm -8.00 pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
8.30pm - 9.30pm: Blood Orange
10.15pm - 11.45pm: Jamiroquai

John Peel Stage

11.00p - 11.40am: Cigarettes After Sex
12 noon - 12.40pm: Vant
1.00pm - 1.40pm: Hooton Tennis Club
2.10 - 3.00pm: Fat White Family
3.30pm - 4.20pm: DIIV
4.50pm - 5.40pm: James Vincent McMorrow
6.10pm - 7.00pm: Danny Brown
7.30pm - 8.30pm: Everything Everything
9.00pm -10.00 pm: The Hives
10.30pm - 11.45pm: Run the Jewels

Park Stage

11.30am-12.15pm: The Parrots
12.45pm - 1.30pm: The Lemon Twigs
2.00pm - 3.00pm: Margo Price
3.30pm - 4.30pm: Shura
5.00pm - 6.00pm: Poliça
6.30pm - 7.30pm: Anohni
8.00pm - 9.00pm: Mark Lanegan
9.30pm - 10.30pm: Regina Spektor
11.00pm - 12.15am: Orbital


Saturday, June 24
Pyramid Stage

11.00am - 11.45am: Omar Souleyman
12.05pm - 12.50pm: Twin Atlantic
1.15pm - 2.05pm: Laura Marling
2.30pm - 3.30pm: Blossoms
4.00pm - 5.00pm: HAIM
5.35pm - 6.45pm: Van Morrison
7.20pm - 8.35pm: Kaiser Chiefs
9.15pm - 11.45pm: Foo Fighters

Other Stage

11.30am - 12 noon: Metric
12.30pm - 1.10pm: Sundara Karma
1.30pm - 2.30pm: Rag'N'Bone Man
3.00pm - 4.00pm: The Kills
4.30pm - 5.30pm: Slaves
6.00pm - 7pm: Metronomy
7.30pm - 8.30pm: Stormzy
9.00pm - 10.00pm: Boy Better Know
10.30pm - 11.45pm: Alt-J

West Holts Stage

1.00pm - 2.00pm: United Vibrations
2.30pm - 3.30pm: Canalon de Timbiqui
4.00pm - 5.00pm: Afriqoui
5.30pm - 6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals
7.00pm - 8.00pm: The Avalanches
8.30pm - 9.30pm: Solange
10.15pm - 11.45pm: The Jacksons

John Peel Stage

11.00am - 11.30am: Clean Cut Kid
11.50am - 12.20pm: Cabbage
12.45pm - 1.25pm: The Wytches
1.50pm - 2.40pm: Spring King
3.10pm - 4.10pm: Tom Chaplin
4.40pm - 5.30pm: The Temper Trap
5.50pm - 6.40pm: Crystal Fighters
7.10pm - 8.10pm: White Lies
8.30pm - 9.45pm: Crystal Castles
10.15pm - 11.45pm: Bonobo

Park Stage

12 noon - 12.40pm: The Big Moon
1.00pm - 1.45pm: Whitney
2.10pm - 3.00pm: Temples
3.30pm - 4.30pm: Preoccupations
5.00 - 6.00pm: Mitski
6.30pm - 7.30pm: Spoon
8.00pm - 9.00pm: Local Natives
9.30pm - 10.30pm: Teenage Fanclub
11.00pm-12.15am: The Jesus and Mary Chain


Sunday, June 25
Pyramid Stage

11.00am - 11.45am: Black Dyke Band
12.15pm - 1.00pm: Seasick Steve
1.30pm - 2.15pm: Father John Misty
2.45pm - 3.35pm: Barry Gibb
4.20pm - 5.30pm: Diana Ross
6.00pm - 7.00pm: Lorde
7.45pm - 9.00pm: The XX
9.45pm - 11.15pm: Ed Sheeran

Other Stage

11.00am - 11.40am: Foy Vance
12.10pm - 1.00pm: British Sea Power
1.30pm - 2.10pm: Rat Boy
2.40pm - 3.30pm: Grizzly Bear
4.00pm - 4.50pm:The Shins
5.20pm - 6.20pm: You Me At Six
6.50pm - 7.50pm: London Grammar
8.30pm - 9.30pm: Imagine Dragons
10.00pm - 11.15pm: Justice

West Holts Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Golden Rules
2.00pm - 3.00pm: Rationale
3.30pm - 4.30pm: BadBadNotGood
5.00pm - 6.00pm: Netsky
6.30pm - 7.30pm: Empire of the Sun
8.00pm - 9.00pm: Royksöpp
9.45pm - 11.15pm: Kraftwerk

John Peel Stage

11.00am - 11.30am: Emerging Talent Winner (name TBC)
11.50am - 12.30pm: TOY
1.00pm - 2.00pm: Thee Oh Sees
2.30pm - 3.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard
4.00pm - 5.00pm: Parquet Courts
5.30pm - 6.30pm: Wiley
7.00pm - 8.00pm: Glass Animals
8.30pm - 9.30pm: Warpaint
10.00pm - 11.15pm: The Flaming Lips

Park Stage

12noon - 12.40pm: Sunflower Bean
1.00pm - 1.45pm: Honeyblood
2.10pm - 2.55pm: Agnes Obel
3.15pm - 4.00pm: Angel Olsen
4.30pm - 5.30pm: Sleaford Mods
6.00pm - 7.00pm: Real Estate
7.30pm - 8.30pm: Of Montreal
9.00pm - 10.15pm: Fleet Foxes

