Has The Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up Just Been Leaked?

The line-up for Glastonbury 2017 has reportedly been leaked.

So far, the festival has only confirmed Radiohead and Foo Fighters as their two headliners, but a leaked line-up from Clashfinder sees the likes of Liam Gallagher, The xx, Kaiser Chiefs play.

Of course, none of this information has been confirmed officially by Glastonbury themselves, but Radio X notes that Diana Ross is down top play the "Sunday Legends" slot. The site can be edited by users, meaning some of these artists might be pure wish fulfillment on the part of some fans, but a similar leak last year seemed to be pretty on point.

See the leaked acts and their stages below, courtesy of The Mirror:

Friday, June 23

Pyramid Stage

11.30am - 12 noon: Junun

12.25pm - 1.15pm: Kate Tempest

1.45pm - 2.45pm: Kris Kristofferson

3.15pm - 4.15pm: Clean Bandit

4.45pm - 5.45pm: Craig David

6.30pm - 7.30pm: The Maccabees

7.5pm - 9.15pm: Elbow

10.00pm - 11.45pm: Radiohead

Other Stage

12.15pm - 1.20pm: Feeder

1.50pm - 2.45pm: The Coral

3.10pm - 4.00pm: Cage The Elephant

4.25pm - 5.20pm: Circa Waves

5.50pm - 6.50pm: Liam Gallagher

7.15pm - 8.15pm: Courteeners

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Royal Blood

10.30pm - 11.45pm: Chase and Status

West Holts Stage

12.50pm - 1.50pm: Wyld Stallyns

2.30pm - 3.30pm: Seu Jorge

4pm - 5pm: Samm Henshaw

5.30pm - 6.30pm: Gallant

7.00pm -8.00 pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

8.30pm - 9.30pm: Blood Orange

10.15pm - 11.45pm: Jamiroquai

John Peel Stage

11.00p - 11.40am: Cigarettes After Sex

12 noon - 12.40pm: Vant

1.00pm - 1.40pm: Hooton Tennis Club

2.10 - 3.00pm: Fat White Family

3.30pm - 4.20pm: DIIV

4.50pm - 5.40pm: James Vincent McMorrow

6.10pm - 7.00pm: Danny Brown

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Everything Everything

9.00pm -10.00 pm: The Hives

10.30pm - 11.45pm: Run the Jewels

Park Stage

11.30am-12.15pm: The Parrots

12.45pm - 1.30pm: The Lemon Twigs

2.00pm - 3.00pm: Margo Price

3.30pm - 4.30pm: Shura

5.00pm - 6.00pm: Poliça

6.30pm - 7.30pm: Anohni

8.00pm - 9.00pm: Mark Lanegan

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Regina Spektor

11.00pm - 12.15am: Orbital



Saturday, June 24

Pyramid Stage

11.00am - 11.45am: Omar Souleyman

12.05pm - 12.50pm: Twin Atlantic

1.15pm - 2.05pm: Laura Marling

2.30pm - 3.30pm: Blossoms

4.00pm - 5.00pm: HAIM

5.35pm - 6.45pm: Van Morrison

7.20pm - 8.35pm: Kaiser Chiefs

9.15pm - 11.45pm: Foo Fighters

Other Stage

11.30am - 12 noon: Metric

12.30pm - 1.10pm: Sundara Karma

1.30pm - 2.30pm: Rag'N'Bone Man

3.00pm - 4.00pm: The Kills

4.30pm - 5.30pm: Slaves

6.00pm - 7pm: Metronomy

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Stormzy

9.00pm - 10.00pm: Boy Better Know

10.30pm - 11.45pm: Alt-J

West Holts Stage

1.00pm - 2.00pm: United Vibrations

2.30pm - 3.30pm: Canalon de Timbiqui

4.00pm - 5.00pm: Afriqoui

5.30pm - 6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals

7.00pm - 8.00pm: The Avalanches

8.30pm - 9.30pm: Solange

10.15pm - 11.45pm: The Jacksons

John Peel Stage

11.00am - 11.30am: Clean Cut Kid

11.50am - 12.20pm: Cabbage

12.45pm - 1.25pm: The Wytches

1.50pm - 2.40pm: Spring King

3.10pm - 4.10pm: Tom Chaplin

4.40pm - 5.30pm: The Temper Trap

5.50pm - 6.40pm: Crystal Fighters

7.10pm - 8.10pm: White Lies

8.30pm - 9.45pm: Crystal Castles

10.15pm - 11.45pm: Bonobo

Park Stage

12 noon - 12.40pm: The Big Moon

1.00pm - 1.45pm: Whitney

2.10pm - 3.00pm: Temples

3.30pm - 4.30pm: Preoccupations

5.00 - 6.00pm: Mitski

6.30pm - 7.30pm: Spoon

8.00pm - 9.00pm: Local Natives

9.30pm - 10.30pm: Teenage Fanclub

11.00pm-12.15am: The Jesus and Mary Chain



Sunday, June 25

Pyramid Stage

11.00am - 11.45am: Black Dyke Band

12.15pm - 1.00pm: Seasick Steve

1.30pm - 2.15pm: Father John Misty

2.45pm - 3.35pm: Barry Gibb

4.20pm - 5.30pm: Diana Ross

6.00pm - 7.00pm: Lorde

7.45pm - 9.00pm: The XX

9.45pm - 11.15pm: Ed Sheeran

Other Stage

11.00am - 11.40am: Foy Vance

12.10pm - 1.00pm: British Sea Power

1.30pm - 2.10pm: Rat Boy

2.40pm - 3.30pm: Grizzly Bear

4.00pm - 4.50pm:The Shins

5.20pm - 6.20pm: You Me At Six

6.50pm - 7.50pm: London Grammar

8.30pm - 9.30pm: Imagine Dragons

10.00pm - 11.15pm: Justice

West Holts Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Golden Rules

2.00pm - 3.00pm: Rationale

3.30pm - 4.30pm: BadBadNotGood

5.00pm - 6.00pm: Netsky

6.30pm - 7.30pm: Empire of the Sun

8.00pm - 9.00pm: Royksöpp

9.45pm - 11.15pm: Kraftwerk

John Peel Stage

11.00am - 11.30am: Emerging Talent Winner (name TBC)

11.50am - 12.30pm: TOY

1.00pm - 2.00pm: Thee Oh Sees

2.30pm - 3.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard

4.00pm - 5.00pm: Parquet Courts

5.30pm - 6.30pm: Wiley

7.00pm - 8.00pm: Glass Animals

8.30pm - 9.30pm: Warpaint

10.00pm - 11.15pm: The Flaming Lips

Park Stage

12noon - 12.40pm: Sunflower Bean

1.00pm - 1.45pm: Honeyblood

2.10pm - 2.55pm: Agnes Obel

3.15pm - 4.00pm: Angel Olsen

4.30pm - 5.30pm: Sleaford Mods

6.00pm - 7.00pm: Real Estate

7.30pm - 8.30pm: Of Montreal

9.00pm - 10.15pm: Fleet Foxes