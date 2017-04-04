What Glastonbury DON'T Want You To Bring This Year...

Glastonbury 2017 is edging closer, with the balance payment window closing this Friday (7 April).

While the festival has provided punters with a helpful list of what to bring to the event, as Somerset Live notes, they've also created a list of "what not to bring".

Most seriously, Nitrous oxide - otherwise known as laughing gas - is now officially banned at the festival, and is considered a "contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 which came into force last month".

Elsewhere on the list of no-no's are are laser pens, fireworks or flares, recording or taping equipment and sound systems.

No animals are permitted to the festival, except for guide dogs.

As always, the event prohibits anything brought in glass bottles and warns festival-goers that even perfume will be confiscated if it's found on their person.

Despite their long list of prohibited items, the festival DOES recommend a load of things you should bring such as wellies, loo roll and contraception.

See the items on their "What Not To Bring" list and get the full details here: