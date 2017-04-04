What Glastonbury DON'T Want You To Bring This Year...

19 Images That Sum Up The Awesomeness Of Glastonbury Festival
If you've been to Glastonbury, you'll recognise some of these special moments... If you've never been, this is what you're missing.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Festival organisers include sound systems, lanterns and drones on their list of unfavourable items.
Glastonbury 2017 is edging closer, with the balance payment window closing this Friday (7 April).
While the festival has provided punters with a helpful list of what to bring to the event, as Somerset Live notes, they've also created a list of "what not to bring".
Most seriously, Nitrous oxide - otherwise known as laughing gas - is now officially banned at the festival, and is considered a "contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 which came into force last month".
Elsewhere on the list of no-no's are are laser pens, fireworks or flares, recording or taping equipment and sound systems.
No animals are permitted to the festival, except for guide dogs.
As always, the event prohibits anything brought in glass bottles and warns festival-goers that even perfume will be confiscated if it's found on their person.
Despite their long list of prohibited items, the festival DOES recommend a load of things you should bring such as wellies, loo roll and contraception.
If you've been to Glastonbury, you'll recognise some of these special moments... If you've never been, this is what you're missing.
When do Glastonbury 2017 tickets go on resale? How do I buy them? Should I panic? Radio X has the ultimate guide to Glastonbury glory.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook