Glastonbury confirm full line up, including Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood & Katy Perry

It's finally here! This morning the most anticipated line-up of the year finally dropped, and as usual Glastonbury didn't disappoint.

Joining the previously announced headliners (Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran) are the likes of Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, Lorde, The xx, Alt-J, Rag'N'Bone Man, The National, Haim and plenty more.

A surprise booking comes from Katy Perry, who'll be making her debut at the festival, and Barry Gibb, who will perform the Sunday teatime "legend" slot.

Speaking on twitter, Emily Eavis said "Here are the first few names of this years wonderful line up! Even more will be with you soon..."

Take a look at the full line up below.

Radiohead

Foo Fighters

Ed Sheeran

The xx

The National

Biffy Clyro

Katy Perry

Barry Gibb

Royal Blood

Stormzy

Chic

Major Lazer

Alt-J

Boy Better Know

Lorde

Solange

Run the Jewels

Laura Marling

Kris Kristofferson

The Jacksons

Emeli Sandé

Phoenix

First Aid Kit

Justice

Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Haim

Toots and the Maytals

Father John Misty

The Flaming Lips

Dizzee Rascal

Warpaint

BadBadNotGood

Metronomy

Annie Mac

Kano

Goldfrapp

Sleaford Mods

Kate Tempest

Wiley

Dynamo

The Can Project

Thundercat

The Avalanches

Clean Bandit

George Ezra

Glass Animals

The Courteeners

Sampha

DJ Shadow

London Grammar

Ride

Songhoy Blues

Little Dragon

Kaiser Chiefs

Wild Beasts

Angel Olsen

Blossoms

The Lemon Twigs

Nines

Moderat

Rag’n’Bone Man

Craig David

Circa Waves

Future Islands

Ani DiFranco

Nadia Rose

Shaggy

British Sea Power

Mark Lanegan

The Moonlandingz

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Temples

Halsey

The Cinematic Orchestra

Tove Lo

Sasha and John Digweed

Joe Goddard

Boys Noize

Kurupt FM

Noisia

Declan McKenna

Loyle Carner

Lisa Hannigan

Birdy

Martha Wainwright

Julia Jacklin

All We Are

Girl Ray

Glastonbury ticket holders must pay off their balance this weekend (1st to 7th April). Glastonbury will take place this year June 21st - 25th.