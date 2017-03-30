Glastonbury confirm full line up, including Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood & Katy Perry

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
So, we now know that this year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else could we see at the festival this year?
The likes of Courteeners, The xx, Alt-J and loads more are also on the bill.
It's finally here! This morning the most anticipated line-up of the year finally dropped, and as usual Glastonbury didn't disappoint.
Joining the previously announced headliners (Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran) are the likes of Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, Lorde, The xx, Alt-J, Rag'N'Bone Man, The National, Haim and plenty more.
A surprise booking comes from Katy Perry, who'll be making her debut at the festival, and Barry Gibb, who will perform the Sunday teatime "legend" slot.
Speaking on twitter, Emily Eavis said "Here are the first few names of this years wonderful line up! Even more will be with you soon..."
Take a look at the full line up below.
Radiohead
Foo Fighters
Ed Sheeran
The xx
The National
Biffy Clyro
Katy Perry
Barry Gibb
Royal Blood
Stormzy
Chic
Major Lazer
Alt-J
Boy Better Know
Lorde
Solange
Run the Jewels
Laura Marling
Kris Kristofferson
The Jacksons
Emeli Sandé
Phoenix
First Aid Kit
Justice
Aanderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Haim
Toots and the Maytals
Father John Misty
The Flaming Lips
Dizzee Rascal
Warpaint
BadBadNotGood
Metronomy
Annie Mac
Kano
Goldfrapp
Sleaford Mods
Kate Tempest
Wiley
Dynamo
The Can Project
Thundercat
The Avalanches
Clean Bandit
George Ezra
Glass Animals
The Courteeners
Sampha
DJ Shadow
London Grammar
Ride
Songhoy Blues
Little Dragon
Kaiser Chiefs
Wild Beasts
Angel Olsen
Blossoms
The Lemon Twigs
Nines
Moderat
Rag’n’Bone Man
Craig David
Circa Waves
Future Islands
Ani DiFranco
Nadia Rose
Shaggy
British Sea Power
Mark Lanegan
The Moonlandingz
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes
Temples
Halsey
The Cinematic Orchestra
Tove Lo
Sasha and John Digweed
Joe Goddard
Boys Noize
Kurupt FM
Noisia
Declan McKenna
Loyle Carner
Lisa Hannigan
Birdy
Martha Wainwright
Julia Jacklin
All We Are
Girl Ray
Glastonbury ticket holders must pay off their balance this weekend (1st to 7th April). Glastonbury will take place this year June 21st - 25th.
If you paid a deposit for the Somerset festival, you should have these dates down in your diary.
