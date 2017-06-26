Glastonbury Is Over… Now The Clear Up Begins

26th June 2017, 09:07

Another festival, another huge amount of rubbish to get rid of at Worthy Farm…

Glastonbury 2017 came to a climax last night with a headline set from Ed Sheeran, and as Monday morning dawned, many of the thousands of festival-goers began the long journey home.

But, despite Glastonbury’s “Leave No Trace” campaign this year, there’s still a huge amount of rubbish to be cleared up, as these pictures show.

Before the festival kicked off, Glastonbury organisers asked everyone that attended the event to acknowledge their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” pledge, which includes taking all camping equipment home. The pledge said:

  • I will use the toilets provided and not pee on the land.
  • I will use the bins provided and not throw away my rubbish on the ground.
  • I will take all my belongings home with me again, including my tent and camping equipment.
  • I will bag up all my rubbish using the bin bags provided by stewards and use the recycling pens and bins in each campsite.

It was a policy recommended by the local police force, too.

Meanwhile, traffic from the site has continued to be slow, with the official Glastonbury Twitter giving regular updates about the queues heading out of the farm.

