Glastonbury Is Over… Now The Clear Up Begins

At Least The Glastonbury Site Doesn't Look Like THIS Today
This year's festival had some pretty decent weather - which meant Glasto-goers didn't have to face this sort of challenge getting off site, like they did in 2016...
Another festival, another huge amount of rubbish to get rid of at Worthy Farm…
Glastonbury 2017 came to a climax last night with a headline set from Ed Sheeran, and as Monday morning dawned, many of the thousands of festival-goers began the long journey home.
But, despite Glastonbury’s “Leave No Trace” campaign this year, there’s still a huge amount of rubbish to be cleared up, as these pictures show.
Before the festival kicked off, Glastonbury organisers asked everyone that attended the event to acknowledge their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” pledge, which includes taking all camping equipment home. The pledge said:
It was a policy recommended by the local police force, too.
We're sure you've had an amazing #Glastonbury2017 so show your thanks to @GlastoFest by taking all your stuff home #lovethefarmleavenotrace— Glastonbury Police (@Policeatglasto) June 26, 2017
Meanwhile, traffic from the site has continued to be slow, with the official Glastonbury Twitter giving regular updates about the queues heading out of the farm.
Traffic is moving on roads around site, but due to high volume of vehicles you may experience queues in carparks. Thanks for your patience!— GlastoInfo (@GlastoInfo) June 26, 2017
So, as the dust settles on another great festival at Worthy Farm, who do you think triumphed on the Pyramid Stage?
Brandon Flowers and his bandmates took to the John Peel Stage on Sunday afternoon to showcase new material.
