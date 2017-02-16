Glastonbury "In Talks" With Headliners For 2020 Festival

Speaking at the NME Awards last night (15 February), where Glastonbury was named “Best Festival”, co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "We're talking to our first headliner for the 50th anniversary."

The first edition of the festival took place on 19 September 1970 and saw Marc Bolan’s T.Rex headline for the princely sum of £1.

Eavis also revealed that Glastonbury-goers will not have long to wait to find out who will be joining Radiohead as the other two headliners for this year's festival.

Asked about when the final announcement would be, Emily said: "Some time in March, and there might just be a little thing before. We're all gearing up for that. There's not long to wait now. It's only a couple of weeks."

Other acts confirmed for the bill at the festival - which is held at Worthy Farm between 21 and 25 include The Avalanches and country icon Kris Kristofferson.

Current favourites to take final headline slots are Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode and The Stone Roses.