Glastonbury Festival Is Getting A Drive-In Cinema This Year

Glastonbury is adding a drive-in cinema to its attractions this year.

According its founder Michael Eavis, the festival - which includes much-loved areas such as Shangri La, Arcadia and Bloc9 - will now boast a '50s and '60s style drive-in with very up-to-date bluetooth technology.

Speaking at the NME Awards this week, the organiser revealed: “We’ve got a massive film screen and 100 ‘60s American and Cuban cars,".

He added: “We’ve put them all in straight lines, so you can sit in the cars, watch the films and the sound comes into the cars by a little Bluetooth thingy on the wing mirror.

"Julien Temple is doing all the film choices. This is the biggest thing of the year.”

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis has confirmed that they are already "in talks" with the first headliner for 2020, telling NME: "We're talking to our first headliner for the 50th anniversary."

So far, Radiohead are the only headliner confirmed for Glastonbury 2017.