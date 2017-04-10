Glastonbury Confirm 2017 Resale Ticket Dates

Glastonbury have announced the dates for their 2017 ticket resale.

The Somerset Festival took to Twitter this morning (10 April) to announce the news that many Glastonbury fans will have been waiting to hear.

Those looking to buy coach tickets can have another shot on Thursday 20 April, while general sale tickets will go live on Sunday 23 April.

Glastonbury 2017 Ticket Resale announced:

Thur 20 Apr: Ticket + Coach Packages

Sun 23 Apr: General Tickets

Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran have been confirmed to headline the festival, while acts such as Biffy Clyro, The National, and Katy Perry have also been announced.

However, Emily Eavis has teased there are "big names still to come" and that individual areas will be announcing their own line-ups.

The festival organiser also told NME that grime outfit Boy Better Know would be headlining The Other Stage, but neglected to say what day it would be on.

Also headed for the five-day-festival at Worthy Farm are the likes of Blossoms and Circa Waves.

See the first official line-up poster so far.