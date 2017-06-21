WATCH This Video If You're Heading To Glastonbury Festival

Ever left your tent or camping equipment behind at the end of festival? If so, you should definitely watch this...

A video which captures the ludicrous amount of belongings left at Glastonbury Festival 2016 went viral last year - and it's guaranteed to make you feel guilty for ever littering anywhere... Ever.

The clip, shot by Glastonbury clean-up worker Flashing Frog on the Monday after the event last June, shows a sea of discarded expensive tents and brand new camping gear at the South Park campsite

The clip prompted impassioned responses from everyone who saw it and is a sobering reminder to

Watch the eye-opening clip, in full here:

In the video, Flashing Frog can be heard angrily commenting: “And this is the best festival in the world. A festival that gives you one band an hour on 100 stages for three continuous days, two or three extra days before hand with entertainment."

He adds: " The crew who put this festival on spend all year planning how to make it better than the previous years, before concluding, "but if you can bring it on site on a Wednesday or Thursday, you can take it home on the Sunday or the Monday.

“Disposable society. Makes me sick”

He has a very very good point.

Glastonbury organisers are asking everyone that goes to the festival to acknowledge their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” pledge, which includes taking all camping equipment home:



