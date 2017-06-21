WATCH This Video If You're Heading To Glastonbury Festival

21st June 2017, 08:14

Shocking litter video post-Glastonbury 2016

This clip, shot by YouTube user Flashing Frog shows the amount of camping equipment left behind after last year’s festival.

If you're at Glastonbury this weekend you NEED to see this clip from last year's festival and why you should "leave no trace" in 2017.

Ever left your tent or camping equipment behind at the end of festival? If so, you should definitely watch this... 

A video which captures the ludicrous amount of belongings left at Glastonbury Festival 2016 went viral last year - and it's guaranteed to make you feel guilty for ever littering anywhere... Ever.

The clip, shot by Glastonbury clean-up worker Flashing Frog  on the Monday after the event last June,  shows a sea of discarded expensive tents and brand new camping gear at the South Park campsite

The clip prompted impassioned responses from everyone who saw it and is a sobering reminder to 

Watch the eye-opening clip, in full here:

In the video, Flashing Frog can be heard angrily commenting: “And this is the best festival in the world. A festival that gives you one band an hour on 100 stages for three continuous days, two or three extra days before hand with entertainment."

He adds: " The crew who put this festival on spend all year planning how to make it better than the previous years, before concluding, "but if you can bring it on site on a Wednesday or Thursday, you can take it home on the Sunday or the Monday.

“Disposable society. Makes me sick

He has a very very good point.

Glastonbury organisers are asking everyone that goes to the festival to acknowledge their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” pledge, which includes taking all camping equipment home:

  • I will use the toilets provided and not pee on the land.
  • I will use the bins provided and not throw away my rubbish on the ground.
  • I will take all my belongings home with me again, including my tent and camping equipment.
  • I will bag up all my rubbish using the bin bags provided by stewards and use the recycling pens and bins in each campsite.

Glastonbury Leave No Trace Poster

 

 

News