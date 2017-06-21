WATCH This Video If You're Heading To Glastonbury Festival

What Is The Full Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up And Stage Times?
Want to find out what time Foo Fighters or Radiohead are on at this year's Glastonbury festival? Then wonder no further.
Shocking litter video post-Glastonbury 2016
This clip, shot by YouTube user Flashing Frog shows the amount of camping equipment left behind after last year’s festival.
01:59
If you're at Glastonbury this weekend you NEED to see this clip from last year's festival and why you should "leave no trace" in 2017.
Ever left your tent or camping equipment behind at the end of festival? If so, you should definitely watch this...
A video which captures the ludicrous amount of belongings left at Glastonbury Festival 2016 went viral last year - and it's guaranteed to make you feel guilty for ever littering anywhere... Ever.
The clip, shot by Glastonbury clean-up worker Flashing Frog on the Monday after the event last June, shows a sea of discarded expensive tents and brand new camping gear at the South Park campsite
The clip prompted impassioned responses from everyone who saw it and is a sobering reminder to
Watch the eye-opening clip, in full here:
In the video, Flashing Frog can be heard angrily commenting: “And this is the best festival in the world. A festival that gives you one band an hour on 100 stages for three continuous days, two or three extra days before hand with entertainment."
He adds: " The crew who put this festival on spend all year planning how to make it better than the previous years, before concluding, "but if you can bring it on site on a Wednesday or Thursday, you can take it home on the Sunday or the Monday.
“Disposable society. Makes me sick”
He has a very very good point.
Glastonbury organisers are asking everyone that goes to the festival to acknowledge their “Love the Farm, Leave no Trace” pledge, which includes taking all camping equipment home:
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
And already the FOMO is affecting those who aren’t there…
The festival has told ticket-goers how to cope with the heat ahead of the gates opening this Wednesday.
