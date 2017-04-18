Glastonbury Announce Block9 10th Anniversary Line-Up

The line-up for Glastonbury's Block9 has been announced.

The festival area - which celebrates it 10 year anniversary this year - is set to host the likes of Masters At Work, Steffi & Virginia and Kevin Saunderson.

Our 10th anniversary line-up for #Glastonbury2017 is officially announced. See you in the field at @GlastoFest. pic.twitter.com/QCQBXbj3mN — block9 (@block9official) April 18, 2017

Also confirmed for the location, which boasts an impressive urban jungle showcasing its Genosys, The NYC Downlow and The London Underground installations, are Heidi Norman Jay, Placid and Mykki Blanco.

The announcement follows the release of the first official Glastonbury posters, which confirmed the likes of Biffy Clyro, The National and Katy Perry would be part of the bill.

Here is our first Glastonbury Festival 2017 line-up poster (by @StanleyDonwood). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced! pic.twitter.com/TteFaUxQyy — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 30, 2017

These join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Earlier this month, Emily Eavis teased there would be "big names still to come" for the festival, with areas to release their own line-ups.

Speaking to NME, the festival organiser explained: “We want to give everyone their moment by releasing it slowly. Then each area will release their poster in the build up, so we’ll probably have about one announcement a week from early May onwards, so there’s a lot more to come”.

Meanwhile, this week music fans will have another chance to get their hands on a Glastonbury ticket on this Thursday and Sunday.

