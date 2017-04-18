Glastonbury Announce Block9 10th Anniversary Line-Up

18th April 2017, 11:55

The much-loved area of the festival has just confirmed its list of acts.

Glastonbury Bloc 9 image

The line-up for Glastonbury's Block9 has been announced. 

The festival area - which celebrates it 10 year anniversary this year - is set to host the likes of Masters At Work, Steffi & Virginia and Kevin Saunderson.

Also confirmed for the location, which boasts an impressive urban jungle showcasing its Genosys, The NYC Downlow and The London Underground installations, are Heidi Norman Jay, Placid and Mykki Blanco.

The announcement follows the release of the first official Glastonbury posters, which confirmed the likes of Biffy Clyro, The National and Katy Perry would be part of the bill.

These join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively. 

Earlier this month, Emily Eavis teased there would be "big names still to come" for the festival, with areas to release their own line-ups.

Speaking to NME, the festival organiser explained: “We want to give everyone their moment by releasing it slowly. Then each area will release their poster in the build up, so we’ll probably have about one announcement a week from early May onwards, so there’s a lot more to come”.

Meanwhile, this week music fans will have another chance to get their hands on a Glastonbury ticket on this Thursday and Sunday.

Find out all you need to know about getting resale tickets here: 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Glastonbury

Now Playing

Issy Panayis

1am - 4am

Text 83836

Issy Panayis

News