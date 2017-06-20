Glastonbury Advises Festival-Goers To Prepare For Hot Weather

Glastonbury has offered advice ahead of its gates officially opening tomorrow (21 June).

The festival, which runs from 21-25 June this year, has shared an image on social media warning ticket holders arriving tomorrow "stay hydrated".

See the photo, which is captioned: "As always, be prepared for all weather conditions. But if you’re arriving tomorrow it looks like being a sunny day, so please read this…"

Meanwhile, Glastonbury has advised ticket-goers to "pack light," as there will be stricter security this year.

Meanwhile, while most of acts have been confirmed for the festival - which will see Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline this year - there are still a few "TBA" slots yet to be filled, with The Killers heavily rumoured to make an appearance.

When quizzed by Radio X's Gordon Smart, Brandon Flowers gave a rather unconvincing response saying:"I think we're in Athens the day before, so I don't even know if it's possible."

Remaining tight-lipped, the Smile Like You Mean It rocker added coyly: "It's a whole lotta - I mean it's across the water..."