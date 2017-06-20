Glastonbury Advises Festival-Goers To Prepare For Hot Weather

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
The festival has told ticket-goers how to cope with the heat ahead of the gates opening this Wednesday.
Glastonbury has offered advice ahead of its gates officially opening tomorrow (21 June).
The festival, which runs from 21-25 June this year, has shared an image on social media warning ticket holders arriving tomorrow "stay hydrated".
See the photo, which is captioned: "As always, be prepared for all weather conditions. But if you’re arriving tomorrow it looks like being a sunny day, so please read this…"
As always, be prepared for all weather conditions. But if you’re arriving tomorrow it looks like being a sunny day, so please read this… pic.twitter.com/xpPGasafQ9— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 20, 2017
See the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival here.
Meanwhile, Glastonbury has advised ticket-goers to "pack light," as there will be stricter security this year.
Here's a full list of all the stuff that you shouldn't be taking with you to Glastonbury this year.
Meanwhile, while most of acts have been confirmed for the festival - which will see Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline this year - there are still a few "TBA" slots yet to be filled, with The Killers heavily rumoured to make an appearance.
Watch him in our video below:
Are The Killers playing a secret set at Glastonbury?
Gordon Smart asks Brandon Flowers the question... but what does he say?
00:51
When quizzed by Radio X's Gordon Smart, Brandon Flowers gave a rather unconvincing response saying:"I think we're in Athens the day before, so I don't even know if it's possible."
Remaining tight-lipped, the Smile Like You Mean It rocker added coyly: "It's a whole lotta - I mean it's across the water..."
Stricter security this year means that extra searches will be in place, say the festival organisers.
