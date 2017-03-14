This Is The Refund Deadline For Glastonbury 2017 Tickets...

Glastonbury have revealed the deadline to get a refund for this year's festival.

Responding to a music fan, the Somerset festival has confirmed the last date to get your £50 deposit will be midnight on Friday 5 May 2017.

@Idioteque56 hi - yes, the refund deadline is midnight Friday May 5th 2017. No resale date announced yet. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 9, 2017

However, the refund date isn't to be confused with the balance payment date, which the official Glastonbury website says will occur on the first week of April.

While the resale date is yet to be confirmed, it's likely it will occur just after the full balances have been paid.

So far, Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed to top the bill on The Pyramid Stage at the festival, with one headliner still to be announced.

However, following what appeared to be a leaked schedule of the event, Emily Eavis took to Twitter to deny the line-up had been leaked and brand it "#fakenews".

Don't believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon! #fakenews — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 6, 2017

However, she added that we wouldn't have to wait long to see who would be playing Worthy Farm, with the "actual" line-up coming soon.