This Is The Refund Deadline For Glastonbury 2017 Tickets...

14th March 2017, 12:37

If you've changed your mind about attending the festival, you need to remember this date.

Glastonbury Sign 2015

Glastonbury have revealed the deadline to get a refund for this year's festival.

Responding to a music fan, the Somerset festival has confirmed the last date to get your £50 deposit will be midnight on Friday 5 May 2017.

However, the refund date isn't to be confused with the balance payment date, which the official Glastonbury website says will occur on the first week of April. 

While the resale date is yet to be confirmed, it's likely it will occur just after the full balances have been paid. 

So far, Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed to top the bill on The Pyramid Stage at the festival, with one headliner still to be announced.

However, following what appeared to be a leaked schedule of the event, Emily Eavis took to Twitter to deny the line-up had been leaked and brand it "#fakenews".

However, she added that we wouldn't have to wait long to see who would be playing Worthy Farm, with the "actual" line-up coming soon.

