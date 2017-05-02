Glastonbury Is Getting It's First Heavy Metal Only Stage

19 Images That Sum Up The Awesomeness Of Glastonbury Festival
If you've been to Glastonbury, you'll recognise some of these special moments... If you've never been, this is what you're missing.
The Earache Records-curated stage will be situated in Glastonbury's popular Shangri-La area in 2017.
Glastonbury Festival is set to host its first completely Heavy Metal Stage this year.
As Somerset Live reports, Earache Records are curating a stage at Glasto's Shangri-La area, featuring acts such as Napalm Death, Extreme Noise Terror and Worm Rot.
My favourite music finally given respect at my favourite fest-and I'm going @GlastoFest @EaracheRecords thanks! This is going to be epic pic.twitter.com/OX7y6Kenoj— andy (@andyredford) May 2, 2017
Meanwhile, Shangri-La has revealed its line-up for this year and a revamp, which sees its Heaven and Hell stages ditched for The Giant Towers of Trash, and The Truth Stage.
RE-CYCLE - RE-USE - RE-SIST@SHANGRILAGLASTO 2017: ENVIRON-MENTALhttps://t.co/i2EC1IyKJK pic.twitter.com/379lbCE4IZ— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 1, 2017
Glastonbury Festival will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.
