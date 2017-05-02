Glastonbury Is Getting It's First Heavy Metal Only Stage

2nd May 2017, 13:14

The Earache Records-curated stage will be situated in Glastonbury's popular Shangri-La area in 2017.

Glastonbury fans 2016

Glastonbury Festival is set to host its first completely Heavy Metal Stage this year.

As Somerset Live reports, Earache Records are curating a stage at Glasto's Shangri-La area, featuring acts such as Napalm Death, Extreme Noise Terror and Worm Rot. 

Meanwhile, Shangri-La has revealed its line-up for this year and a revamp, which sees its Heaven and Hell stages ditched for The Giant Towers of Trash, and The Truth Stage.

Glastonbury Festival will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran, who will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

