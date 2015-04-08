Glastonbury 2015 Ticket Resale Details Confirmed

Anyone who missed out on Glastonbury 2015 tickets back in October has a second chance to get to the festival with the ticket resale window set to open later this month, split across two days.



It took just 25 minutes for tickets to sell out back in October, but the resale window will see a limited number of tickets that were cancelled or refunded made available. As usual, the festival isn't confirming the exact number that they're releasing.

The "Ticket and Coach" resale opens on Thursday 16 April at 6pm.



On Sunday 19 April at 9am, General Admission tickets will be made available for £220 plus £5 booking fee.



Unlike the October purchases, there's no deposit scheme in place for resale, meaning tickets have to be paid for in full.



It's also required that anyone who wants to apply be registered online - with organisers recommending anyone interested register by 13 April. The official deadline for registration is 5pm on 15 April - but revellers are advised to get it sorted before then.



Kanye West and the Foo Fighters have been confirmed so far as the headliners for the festival, with a full range of acts playing expected to be announced soon.



The full resale announcement can be found at the Glastonbury website.