"Now What's The Real Line Up?" Twitter Reacts To Glasto 2017 Bill

30th March 2017, 12:56

See the mixed responses to the Somerset festival's bill this year.

Glastonbury Line-Up poster 2017

The Glastonbury line-up was finally announced today (30 March), and it's fair to say it's a had a few mixed reviews. 

 

The bill boasts huge names in the likes of Biffy Clyro, The xx and Katy Perry, alongside a selection of artists from from across the spectrum.

Not everyone seems impressed by the varied line-up though. See some of their reactions here: 

Paul wasn't happy with the addition of Barry Gibb and The Jacksons:

 

Some punters were bemused by the appearance of global popstar Katy Perry...

But others actually wanted more of a pop offering!

These guys are sticking up for the Somerset festival, with some calling it stronger than ever.

And these two just decided to have a massive joke about the line-up poster:

Whatever side you're on, it's clear that there are still more acts to be announced, with Emily Eavis promising two year's worth of music and surprises on The Park Stage.

This guy gets it... 


