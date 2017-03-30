"Now What's The Real Line Up?" Twitter Reacts To Glasto 2017 Bill

The Glastonbury line-up was finally announced today (30 March), and it's fair to say it's a had a few mixed reviews.

Here is our first Glastonbury Festival 2017 line-up poster (by @StanleyDonwood). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced! pic.twitter.com/TteFaUxQyy — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 30, 2017

The bill boasts huge names in the likes of Biffy Clyro, The xx and Katy Perry, alongside a selection of artists from from across the spectrum.

Not everyone seems impressed by the varied line-up though. See some of their reactions here:

@GlastoFest Ha ha. Nice one lads. Now what's the real line up? — Craig (@CW__78) March 30, 2017

@GlastoFest when did you decide to stop putting the effort in to the line up? — Kyle Percy (@KylePercy) March 30, 2017

@Alfskiii @GlastoFest @StanleyDonwood hahahaha, i feel sorry for the younger generation now. Whata load of shit. 2 big stadium/festival act — Gengiz Mustafa (@GengizM) March 30, 2017

Paul wasn't happy with the addition of Barry Gibb and The Jacksons:

@indiebird898 Barry Gibb and the Jacksons — PAUL (@hud658) March 30, 2017

Some punters were bemused by the appearance of global popstar Katy Perry...

But others actually wanted more of a pop offering!

These guys are sticking up for the Somerset festival, with some calling it stronger than ever.

@KylePercy @GlastoFest plenty of variety as usual, something for everyone, if nothing to your taste hey don't go — (((Elspeth Potts))) (@elliepooter) March 30, 2017

And these two just decided to have a massive joke about the line-up poster:

Whatever side you're on, it's clear that there are still more acts to be announced, with Emily Eavis promising two year's worth of music and surprises on The Park Stage.

This guy gets it...



