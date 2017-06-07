Glastonbury 2017 Launches Cineramageddon Film Festival

Glastonbury has announced the details of a new film festival this year.

Cineramageddon, which will be curated by director Julien Temple, will present an outdoor "rock 'n' roll drive-in cinema" under the stars.

New for #Glastonbury2017 - it's Cineramageddon! Find out more about the rock ‘n’ roll drive-in cinema… -> https://t.co/74G5AfU4rf pic.twitter.com/X9HOBZT31c — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 6, 2017

Film fans can expect to see everything from Withnaii & I to Easy Rider and Apocalypse Now during the five-day cinema fest, while the opening night of the Cineramageddon will screen Julien Temple's Glastonbury film.

The Box Office will open on 12 June, which suggests tickets may have to be booked in advance.