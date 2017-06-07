Glastonbury 2017 Launches Cineramageddon Film Festival

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The five day film festival will screen the likes of Withnail & I, Dazed & Confused and Mad Max Fury Road.
Glastonbury has announced the details of a new film festival this year.
Cineramageddon, which will be curated by director Julien Temple, will present an outdoor "rock 'n' roll drive-in cinema" under the stars.
New for #Glastonbury2017 - it's Cineramageddon! Find out more about the rock ‘n’ roll drive-in cinema… -> https://t.co/74G5AfU4rf pic.twitter.com/X9HOBZT31c— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 6, 2017
Film fans can expect to see everything from Withnaii & I to Easy Rider and Apocalypse Now during the five-day cinema fest, while the opening night of the Cineramageddon will screen Julien Temple's Glastonbury film.
The Box Office will open on 12 June, which suggests tickets may have to be booked in advance.
This year's headlners will be: Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran... but who else can you expect to see at the festival this year?
Ricky Wilson and co. have launched an art competition for their fans ahead of their set on the Other Stage this year.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The War On Drugs Holding On
Biffy Clyro Bubbles
Stereophonics The Bartender And The Thief
Comments
Powered by Facebook