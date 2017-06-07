Glastonbury 2017 Launches Cineramageddon Film Festival

7th June 2017, 16:38

The five day film festival will screen the likes of Withnail & I, Dazed & Confused and Mad Max Fury Road.

Glastonbury 2017 Cineramageddon

Glastonbury has announced the details of a new film festival this year.

Cineramageddon, which will be curated by director Julien Temple, will present an outdoor "rock 'n' roll drive-in cinema" under the stars.

Film fans can expect to see everything from Withnaii & I to Easy Rider and Apocalypse Now during the five-day cinema fest, while the opening night of the Cineramageddon will screen Julien Temple's Glastonbury film.

The Box Office will open on 12 June, which suggests tickets may have to be booked in advance. 

