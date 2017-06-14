Glastonbury 2017 To Attempt The Biggest Human Peace Sign

Glastonbury wants to bring even more love to the festival this year, by attempting the biggest ever human peace sign.

The Green Fields - known for spreading a positive global and social message - are inviting festival goers to help break the world record this year.

Help us create the biggest human Peace sign ever, around the Stone Circle on the Thursday at #Glastonbury2017 !

-> https://t.co/dMFy5VykmD pic.twitter.com/ssSDR7q053 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 12, 2017

A statement on the Glastonbury website reads: "The Green Fields are inviting you to come and join them at the Stone Circle in the Kings Meadow at 12noon on Thursday 22nd June, to help send message of peace to the world by creating the biggest human Peace sign ever (the record to date is 5,814 people). They’d like you to stand together and feel the love, light and joy of being united amongst the free thinkers, to show we are in this together and we all have a voice."

Beth Llewellyn, the organiser of the Peace Garden said: “I’ve been involved in creating the Peace Garden in the Green Fields for many years, and I’d been thinking about how there are so many more people in this world who want peace than there are with anger in their hearts.

"Peace starts within ourselves, and Glastonbury Festival really is built with the power of love from the whole crew. So when I was working on a new part of the Peace Garden and I saw a drawing of the peace sign in the soil, I thought, ‘Why don’t we get together the fields, and make this sign around the stone circle with people whose intent is for peace and not to be threatened by the few?’ We’re just doing it for love. I’m really looking forward to it.”