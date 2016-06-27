Remember The Trouble Punters Had Getting Out Of Glastonbury Last Year?

Glastonbury Festival goers are sharing their struggles at leaving the site this morning (Monday 27 June).

As confirmed by Glastonbury's official Twitter account, cars and caravans had to be towed off site, leading to delays and long waits to get off site.

Some cars and campervans are needing to be towed. We have a large team of towing vehicles on this. Please be patient as they get to you. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 27, 2016

One Twitter user posted a a snap of the view from his car park this morning:

Another posted a video of her car being towed by a tractor...

From the blue gate to the entrance it taken 2 & 3/4 hours #glastonburytraffic #glastotraffic pic.twitter.com/fg2axNc53w — Debbie Revill (@DebD00dles) June 23, 2016

While others revealed their car parks had come to a complete standstill.

@GlastoFest been stuck in west 56 carpark (pink) for an hour not moving. What's going on? #Glastonbury #glastonburytraffic — georgina (@georginamavris) June 27, 2016

Stuck in pink 56 not moving, any news? #glastonburytraffic — Tristan Abrahams (@B0osh) June 27, 2016

Any update on the traffic leaving Purple 7? #glastonburytraffic @GlastoInfo — Hugo (@Hugo_W1) June 27, 2016

No one put it better than Dan Milway, however, who witnessed the irony of an RAC truck which needed to be towed by another RAC tow truck.

You know you're in for a long day when the RAC tow truck is being towed by a bigger RAC truck #Glasto2016 #glastonburytraffic — Dan Milway (@Dan_Milway) June 27, 2016

On the bright side, being stuck on-site should be the worst they have to endure, with Glastonbury Police confirming the main roads are "flowing" with public transport also on schedule.

Despite the number of vehicles leaving @GlastoFest there are still no traffic incidents to report. Please listen to stewards & officers. — Glastonbury Police (@Policeatglasto) June 27, 2016

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Once you get your vehicle off-site, the main roads are still flowing well. Public transport is also working as planned. — Glastonbury Police (@Policeatglasto) June 27, 2016

Glastonbury organisers gave their tips for those leaving the site this morning, urging festival goers to "leave no trace" and listen out for traffic reports.

Here are some handy tips for leaving the site today: pic.twitter.com/iIjEEWtRci — GlastoInfo (@GlastoInfo) June 27, 2016

Good luck for all those still making their way out of the festival.