Fatboy Slim, Mike Skinner & Shaggy For Glasto's Silver Hayes Line-Up

The line-up for Glastonbury's Silver Hayes has been revealed.

Fatboy Slim, Mike Skinner and Shaggy are among those confirmed for the area, which is known for its tradition of introducing dance acts.

Also confirmed for the location are the likes of Nines, Wilkinson, Sister Bliss (Faithless) and The House Gospel Choir.

Last week, the Field Of Avalon shared the acts on their bill, including Birdy, Scouting For Girls and Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland.

The news comes as reports suggest that Emily Eavis has confirmed two headliners have already been confirmed for Glastonbury's 50th Anniversary.

According to eFestivals, who spoke to Emily Eavis at their Emerging Talent Competition last night (23 April), Glasto's 50th anniversary is shaping up nicely, with "two headliners" already lined up to play in 2020.

While the outlet reports that the festival organiser is keeping tight-lipped about who the artists could be, they've added that she said neither of them are Pink Floyd.