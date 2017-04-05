Emily Eavis Reveals Glastonbury Other Stage Headliner

5th April 2017, 11:08

The festival organiser previously teased "there are some big names still to come."

Emily Eavis at Banksy event in 2010

Emily Eavis has revealed one of the acts who will headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury this year.

The festival organiser told NME that grime collective Boy Better Know - which includes the likes of Jme, Skepta and Wiley - will top the bill at the event's second biggest stage, but has yet to confirm which night.

Skepta

The Other Stage has long been known for featuring alternative acts to those offered during the same slot at The Pyramid Stage, and this year seems to follow suit.

With more traditional Glasto acts, Radiohead and Foo Fighters playing the Friday and Saturday night respectively, the Too Many Men grime outfit could well be set to take to the stage at the same time.

The daughter of Michael Eavis has also compared grime music to punk, telling NME: "Grime has entered our lives in such a big way and it’s brilliant that we’re representing that as much as possible.”

Last week, the first line-up poster was revealed, announcing huge acts in Biffy Clyro, The National and Katy Perry.

However, Eavis said there are still "big names" still to be revealed, with individual areas set to announce their own line-ups. 

Meanwhile Blossoms have also been confirmed for the event.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on Glastonbury

Now Playing

Jimmy Hill

7pm - 10pm

Text 83936

Jimmy Hill

News