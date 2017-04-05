Emily Eavis Reveals Glastonbury Other Stage Headliner

Emily Eavis has revealed one of the acts who will headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury this year.

The festival organiser told NME that grime collective Boy Better Know - which includes the likes of Jme, Skepta and Wiley - will top the bill at the event's second biggest stage, but has yet to confirm which night.

The Other Stage has long been known for featuring alternative acts to those offered during the same slot at The Pyramid Stage, and this year seems to follow suit.

With more traditional Glasto acts, Radiohead and Foo Fighters playing the Friday and Saturday night respectively, the Too Many Men grime outfit could well be set to take to the stage at the same time.

The daughter of Michael Eavis has also compared grime music to punk, telling NME: "Grime has entered our lives in such a big way and it’s brilliant that we’re representing that as much as possible.”

Last week, the first line-up poster was revealed, announcing huge acts in Biffy Clyro, The National and Katy Perry.

Here is our first Glastonbury Festival 2017 line-up poster (by @StanleyDonwood ). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced! pic.twitter.com/TteFaUxQyy — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 30, 2017

However, Eavis said there are still "big names" still to be revealed, with individual areas set to announce their own line-ups.

Meanwhile Blossoms have also been confirmed for the event.