Emily Eavis Dismisses Glasto Line-Up Leak As Fake News

Emily Eavis has denied the Glastonbury Festival line-up has been leaked.

After a timetable of acts were said to have been revealed on Clashfinder, the festival organiser has on online to set the record straight.

Taking to her personal Twitter account, Eavis wrote: "Don't believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon! #fakenews".

So far, the only acts to be officially confirmed by the festival are Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday and Saturday night of the festival respectively.

Other acts known to have announced themselves include grime star Wiley and American singer Kris Kristofferson.