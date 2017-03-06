Emily Eavis Dismisses Glasto Line-Up Leak As Fake News

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
Rumours are rife that Foo Fighters are about to confirm the long-gossiped-about news that they will headline the Pyramid Stage this year. But who else could we see at the festival?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The festival organiser has taken to Twitter to reveal the "actual" Glastonbury line-up will be with us soon.
Emily Eavis has denied the Glastonbury Festival line-up has been leaked.
After a timetable of acts were said to have been revealed on Clashfinder, the festival organiser has on online to set the record straight.
Taking to her personal Twitter account, Eavis wrote: "Don't believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon! #fakenews".
Don't believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon! #fakenews— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 6, 2017
So far, the only acts to be officially confirmed by the festival are Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday and Saturday night of the festival respectively.
Other acts known to have announced themselves include grime star Wiley and American singer Kris Kristofferson.
Rumours are rife that Foo Fighters are about to confirm the long-gossiped-about news that they will headline the Pyramid Stage this year. But who else could we see at the festival?
Find out who's rumoured to play the festival this year.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook