Green Day & Ed Sheeran Accidentally Announced For Glasto 2017?

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
Rumours are rife that Foo Fighters are about to confirm the long-gossiped-about news that they will headline the Pyramid Stage this year. But who else could we see at the festival?
According to reports, the BBC appeared to announce the news online during their coverage of Foo Fighters' Frome gig.
Last Friday (24 February) saw Foo Fighters finally announce they were headlining Glastonbury festival 2017 by playing an epic gig at Frome's Cheese And Grain.
However, as Somerset Live reports, the BBC accidentally published an article with the news that Ed Sheeran and Green Day were also set to play Worthy Farm.
The mistake was quickly corrected, though, with a statement posted on the same page in italics reading: "A previous version of this story mistakenly said Ed Sheeran and Green Day have also been confirmed. This is an error and was not based on any official sources".
Everyone makes mistakes, but the gaffe has led fans to believe that either act could join Radiohead and Foo Fighters in headlining the Pyramid Stage.
Plus, with Emily Eavis teasing Glastonbury will have "two years of music" crammed into one, and to expect more "surprises" at The Park stage, would it be crazy to think the festival could host a headliner on the Thursday night?
Watch this space...
Dave Grohl claims that he asked Michael Eavis for an extra long slot at this year’s festival…
