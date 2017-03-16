Ed Sheeran To Headline Glastonbury 2017

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to play Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The singer-songwriter broke the news by posting a video on Instagram.

Can't wait @glastofest x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onMar 16, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Glastonbury also shared a throwback video of his first ever performance at Glastonbury at the Croissant Neuf tent in 2011.

.@EdSheeran is Glastonbury's third 2017 headliner! He's gone from the Croissant Neuf tent in 2011 to topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage… pic.twitter.com/siNAQDUy9m — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 16, 2017

The Castle On The Hill singer will close the festival on Sunday 25 June 2017.

Sheeran joins previously announced headliners, Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will play the Friday and Saturday night respectively.