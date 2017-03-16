Ed Sheeran To Headline Glastonbury 2017

The singer-songwriter broke the news by posting a video on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed to play Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The singer-songwriter broke the news by posting a video on Instagram.

 

Glastonbury also shared a throwback video of his first ever performance at Glastonbury at the Croissant Neuf tent in 2011.

The Castle On The Hill singer will close the festival on Sunday 25 June 2017. 

Sheeran joins previously announced headliners, Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will play the Friday and Saturday night respectively.

