Bookies Share Odds For Final Glastonbury 2017 Headliner

Glastonbury Festival 2017: Headliners And Line-Up Rumours
Rumours are rife that Foo Fighters are about to confirm the long-gossiped-about news that they will headline the Pyramid Stage this year. But who else could we see at the festival?
Green Day are currently the favourites to headline the Somerset festival.
Bookies have revealed the most recent odds on the third and final act tipped to play Glastonbury 2017.
Both Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed for the Somerset festival, leaving just one act left to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage.
According to the bookmakers, Green Day are leading the way with odds of 8/1, with Ed Sheeran. Guns N' Roses and Katy Perry back in the frame.
Ed Sheeran's odds were reported to be at 10/1, the website have since slashed his odds to 33/10.
According to reports, the BBC appeared to announce the news online during their coverage of Foo Fighters' Frome gig.
