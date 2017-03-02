Bookies Share Odds For Final Glastonbury 2017 Headliner

Bookies have revealed the most recent odds on the third and final act tipped to play Glastonbury 2017.

Both Radiohead and Foo Fighters have been confirmed for the Somerset festival, leaving just one act left to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

According to the bookmakers, Green Day are leading the way with odds of 8/1, with Ed Sheeran. Guns N' Roses and Katy Perry back in the frame.

Ed Sheeran's odds were reported to be at 10/1, the website have since slashed his odds to 33/10.

Green Day 6/1

Guns N’ Roses 33/1

Ed Sheeran 1/10

Katy Perry 12/1

Take That 20/1

Depeche Mode 33/1

The Stone Roses 50/1

Fleetwood Mac 50/1

Daft Punk 50/1

Kasabian 50/1

Gorillaz 50/1

Lady Gaga 100/1

Kraftwerk 100/1

Rolling Stones 100/1

Oasis 100/1

Robbie Williams 100/1

Arctic Monkeys 100/1

Bruce Springsteen 100/1

Meatloaf 100/1

Pink Floyd 100/1